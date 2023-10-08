Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid celebrated Arsenal FC's sixth Premier League win of the season. The six-time NBA All-Star's reaction took the Twitterverse by storm.

Embiid erupts on X as Arsenal beat Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday (via Instagram)

On Sunday afternoon, Manchester City fell to Arsenal 1-0, thanks to a late goal from Gabriel Martinelli.

Joel Embiid's fandom for Arsenal shines through

It is no secret that Joel Embiid is devoted to Arsenal. Embiid, known for his prowess on the basketball court, reaffirmed his commitment to the North London Club.

“I’ve always been big on French people," Embiid said.

Joel said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Embiid has consistently supported Arsenal over other Premier League teams, and this is due to cultural considerations. He explained that he always had an affinity for French people when asked why, adding that the Gunners have frequently welcomed French players. The Process loves Paris and the rest of France.

Embiid hails from Cameroon and is fluent in French, one of the country's official languages.

However, in Sunday's game, no French players were on the scoresheet to fulfill his affinity. But this win over City had a lot to celebrate.

Arsenal defeated Manchester City in the Premier League for the first time since December 2015 after a stretch of 15 games (13 losses, two draws) without a victory. The Gooners are second in the Premier League table, two points ahead of Manchester City.

The star center immediately responded on Twitter, expressing his love for soccer while he continues to succeed for Philadelphia in his basketball career.

Joel Embiid: 2024 Paris Olympics on the horizon

Joel Embiid was born in Cameroon. But he has dual citizenship with France and the United States. This had been the focus of a heated recruitment campaign to determine which nation he will represent at the Olympics.

Joel Embiid joins the U.S. basketball team (via Instagram)

On Thursday morning, the NBA's reigning MVP, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, pledged to represent the USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Embiid informed Grant Hill, the executive director of Team USA, of his decision just days after their encounter in Fort Collins, Colorado.

"But I really want to participate in the Olympics, that's been my goal and my dream," Embiid said.

Embiid wants to assist the country in its ascent to the top of the international basketball world after the United States failed to win a medal at the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines this summer.

Embiid was also in contact with representatives from the French National Team but ultimately decided to join Team USA after meeting with Hill.