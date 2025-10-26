  • home icon
Mavericks Dealt Another Setback with Cooper Flagg's $54,380,290 Teammate Downgraded for Raptors Game (Oct. 26)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 26, 2025 14:00 GMT
Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Source: Getty
Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Source: Getty

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks cross swords against the Toronto Raptors in an interconference regular-season game on Sunday. Dallas suffered a setback ahead of the contest when Daniel Gafford, who is on a $54,380,290 contract, was downgraded to "doubtful" for the team's third consecutive home game.

The Mavericks listed Gafford as "questionable" earlier on Saturday, but the young center's status was changed after a few hours, and he was announced as "doubtful" on the official report. Thus, there is a strong chance that Gafford doesn't make his season debut on Sunday against the Raptors.

Daniel Gafford is ramping up for a return, and if not against the Raptors, his comeback could happen against the OKC Thunder on Monday. A few videos emerged on social media showing the former Washington Wizards star going through post-practice drills, working on his midrange and one-on-one defense.

He was a participant in the Mavericks' practice session on Saturday. A final confirmation on his status will come during coach Jason Kidd's pre-game presser.

Apart from Gafford, Dallas listed three more players on the injury report. Brandon Williams, Dante Exum and Kyrie Irving aren't available to play. Williams is ruled out owing to personal reasons, Exum is managing his right knee injury and Irving is recovering from a left knee injury.

Meanwhile, Cooper Flagg's Mavericks would be desperate to end their two-game losing streak by notching their first win of the season against the Raptors. Flagg is confirmed to start alongside Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II. Coach Kidd could explore the idea of replacing P.J. Washington in the starting lineup with a genuine point guard.

How to watch Cooper Flagg in action during Mavericks vs. Raptors?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors game will take place on Sunday, Oct. 26, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Mavericks vs. Raptors game will be broadcast live on KFAA (local) and TSN (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

