Mavericks suffer massive blow as Kyrie Irving replacement gets injured before play-in tournament

The Dallas Mavericks can't catch a break this season. One after another, the franchise has been getting bad news. The latest sad news is the unfortunate injury of Brandon Williams, who served as a replacement for injured Kyrie Irving.

The Dallas Mavericks had signed Williams after Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending ACL injury in March. The team signed the two-way player to a multi-year deal and hoped for a good production from him in the postseason.

However, things took a bad turn when he exited the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. It was later announced that he wouldn't return to the game.

After losing Irving, it was the worst time for the already-wailing Mavericks to get such heartbreaking news. The team is currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference and is headed for a Play-In Tournament game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Dallas suffered a blowout loss on Sunday in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Mavs played without their star big man, Anthony Davis, who was also on the injury list. Playing without their starter, the Grizzlies registered a 132-97 win.

Even if the Mavericks win the game against the Kings on Wednesday, they will have to face the loser of the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies to secure a playoff spot. Hypothetically, even if they secure the eighth spot, they have to face the OKC Thunder in the first round.

Mavericks release statement on Kyrie Irving injury update

The Dallas Mavericks released the latest update on Kyrie Irving's injury. Weeks after suffering a torn ACL, the Mavs PR posted an update about the announcement from the team.

The report said that Irving had gone through a successful surgery to repair a torn left knee ACL. No further update has been provided yet.

Kyrie Irving tore his ACL last month in a game against the Sacramento Kings. During a play in the first quarter, he drove to the basket and was fouled by DeMar DeRozan. Having lost his balance, he stepped on another Kings player, resulting in an injury.

With Kyrie Irving's season already ended, the Mavs are waiting for him to make his comeback next season. However, the chances of him returning early next season are very slim.

Despite his high efficiency in outside shooting, a large part of Irving's game also includes bursting to the basket for a layup, which might take a backseat when he returns. However, Kyrie Irving is too good of a player not to be great if a part of his game is compromised.

