Mavs’ billionaire MAGA owner’s casino empire spirals after Luka Doncic trade during Donald Trump’s first 100 days

Luka Doncic's trade started a terrible run for the Dallas Mavericks' new ownership. The Adelson family has taken several hits during Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, beginning with the backlash that followed the infamous trade.

Ad

On Tuesday, Noah Shachtman of Vanity Fair wrote that some things have changed for Adelson, who, he said, was "on top of the world" 100 days ago.

What started with an NBA franchise poised to compete for championships for many years with Luka Doncic leading the way, a potential casino being built 20 minutes away from American Airlines Center and the possibility of getting a license to operate a casino on Long Island, turned into a massive collapse for Adelson and her family.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"In the three months or so since, Trump’s approval rating has tanked as he declared a trade war on the entire world—even on Israel, where Adelson was born, and where she remains an influential figure. Under the leadership of Adelson’s son-in-law, Patrick Dumont, the Mavericks gave away their superstar in what was instantly panned as the worst trade in NBA history.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The Adelsons’ family-controlled company, Las Vegas Sands, dropped its plans to build the Dallas-area gambling house for now. And now there’s New York, where Sands spent about $400 million and hired a squad of lawyers, lobbyists, architects, engineers, and image makers, all for a chance at that jackpot in Nassau County.

He added:

"On Wednesday, Sands president Dumont announced to investors that the Adeslon family was ending its East Coast pursuit, after more than a decade of trying. Miriam’s winning streak was over."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's been a terrible run for the Dallas Mavericks's new ownership, especially considering how well Luka Doncic has performed with the LA Lakers.

Miriam Adelson's son-in-law defended Luka Doncic trade to Lakers

While Nico Harrison never had second thoughts about trading Luka Doncic away, fans were left fuming at the Mavericks' general manager.

Miriam Adelson's son-in-law and Mavericks governor - Patrick Dumont - backed Harrison in February, suggesting Doncic didn't put in the work needed to succeed.

Ad

“If you look at the greats in the league, the people you and I grew up with — Jordan, Bird, Kobe, Shaq — they worked really hard, every day, with a singular focus to win," Dumont said via Dallas News.

"And if you don’t have that, it doesn’t work … you shouldn’t be part of the Dallas Mavericks."

Nearly three months later, the trade is still making rounds around the league while Doncic tries to lead the Lakers to a championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.