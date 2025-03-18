"Mavs are definitely moving to Las Vegas" - NBA fans react as Quentin Grimes continues hot streak after Dallas exit with 46-point season-high 

The Dallas Mavericks’ trade decisions continue to haunt them as yet another former player shined elsewhere. This time, it was Quentin Grimes who stole the spotlight, delivering a season-high 46-point performance for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Houston Rockets.

Ad

Grimes' explosive night had the NBA community buzzing with praise, while Mavericks fans took the opportunity to criticize Dallas’ front office, particularly GM Nico Harrison, for another questionable trade move.

“Mavs are definitely moving to Las Vegas,” one fan said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Nico Harrison is making bad GMs like Daryl Morey look like a genius,” another fan wrote.

“You know he’s a baller cause Nico traded him,” one fan said.

“Nico Harrison should be brought up on charges,” another fan commented.

“Dallas lost a gem! Quentin has just proved his class and skills,” one fan added.

Ad

“Mavs are never getting a break from these shambles they got themselves in,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grimes etched his name in Sixers' history books after becoming the first player in franchise history to record 45+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ 3-pointers in a single game. Despite his heroics, the 76ers fell short, suffering a 144-137 overtime loss in a high-scoring thriller.

In February, the Mavericks sent Quentin Grimes and a second-round pick to the 76ers in exchange for Caleb Martin — a trade that now looks like a major misstep. Since joining Philadelphia, Grimes has thrived, averaging 21.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over 17 games. Meanwhile, Martin has struggled to make an impact in Dallas, appearing in just five games and averaging 4.6 ppg and 2.2 apg.

Ad

Quentin Grimes could witness an increase in playing time

The Philadelphia 76ers have been plagued by injuries, with key players like Joel Embiid, Eric Gordon and Jared McCain already ruled out for the remainder of the season. Adding to their woes, the front office recently announced that Paul George will also be sidelined after receiving injections in his left adductor and knee.

Ad

George’s absence comes with a silver lining as it opens the door for Grimes to take on a larger role. The 6-foot-5 guard is in the midst of a career-best stretch, averaging 28.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 4.6 apg in March. His stellar play has been one of the few positive takeaways in an otherwise disappointing season for the Sixers.

While Philadelphia’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, the 24-year-old has plenty of motivation to up his game — and his performance over the final 15 contests could significantly impact his contract value in the upcoming free agency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback