"Mavs didn’t gameplan for Kevon Abdul-Jabbar!", "The Death By Looney Lineup was the cheat code nobody saw coming!", "Lmao they compared him to LeBron?!" - Fans cheer for Kevon Looney and roast Luka Doncic as Golden State wins Game 1 against Dallas

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks suffered a 112-87 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday.

Dallas’ offensive schemes and defensive counters, which worked so well in the first two rounds, looked outdated against Golden State’s intensity, precision and experience.

The Mavericks’ were on their back heels starting in the first half when Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins, on both ends of the floor, destroyed Dallas. Once Steph Curry and Klay Thompson heated up in the second half, there was no stopping the Warriors juggernaut.

Basketball fans who didn’t expect such a thorough dismantling mercilessly trolled Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks even before the game ended:

“Mavs didn’t gameplan for Kevon Abdul-Jabbar.”

Looney played as well as he ever had this season. In 28 minutes of play, the Golden State Warriors’ starting center made all five of his shots and registered five rebounds and four assists.

The numbers look quite ordinary. However, taken in the context of the game, they were crucial for the Warriors, who blitzed Curry and Thompson for most of the night.

The online ribbing continued with some nasty shots at Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks’ overall play:

John Hollinger @johnhollinger The Death By Looney Lineup was the cheat code nobody saw coming The Death By Looney Lineup was the cheat code nobody saw coming

𝐸𝓍🚦 @Exbacc @statmuse I was told fluka was better than ja @statmuse I was told fluka was better than ja

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob blitzing what felt like every defensive possession as if this was the Suns...did not work. blitzing what felt like every defensive possession as if this was the Suns...did not work.

Andrew Wiggins’ full-court defense against Luka Doncic slowly paid dividends as the game progressed. The All-Star point guard finished with only two points in the second half and had a game-worst net rating of -30. Wiggins’ duty was to make everything difficult for Doncic, and the former did as was expected of him.

Count on the Mavericks’ franchise player to adjust and play better the next time he faces Wiggins in Game 2.

Luka Doncic looked flat, while the Dallas Mavericks couldn’t keep up with the Golden State Warriors' pace

The Golden State Warriors' defense and pace eventually took the fight out of the Dallas Mavericks.

Mark Cuban’s team was still recovering from a bruising and emotional seven-game series against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. With only a few days off between the semifinals and the Western Conference finals, they looked gassed starting the second half.

The Golden State Warriors’ pace varies greatly from that of the Dallas Mavericks, who prefer a more deliberate style of play. As the game wore on, it became apparent that the Mavericks weren’t physically capable of staying with the Warriors in Game 1.

Luka Doncic had 20 points but made only 6-18 shots. He had more turnovers (7) than made field goals and had difficulty fighting over screens for Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole at one point or another.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Mavericks were the slowest paced team in the NBA this season. Jason Kidd: “We don’t want it to be a track meet. We want to play our pace. Hopefully they’ll join us.” Steve Kerr said Luka can’t be sped up in halfcourt, but wants Warriors to run off misses. Mavericks were the slowest paced team in the NBA this season. Jason Kidd: “We don’t want it to be a track meet. We want to play our pace. Hopefully they’ll join us.” Steve Kerr said Luka can’t be sped up in halfcourt, but wants Warriors to run off misses.

Before Game 1, Doncic led all remaining players left in the playoffs in practically every major statistical category. It would be foolish to count the Mavericks out as long as the Slovenian superstar is healthy.

The first game of the series is in the books, with the Golden State Warriors drawing first blood. Expect the Dallas Mavericks to come out with more energy and better execution in Game 2.

