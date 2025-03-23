"Mavs got 8 healthy players and Klay at the strip club" - NBA fans abuzz over Klay Thompson hanging out with A Boogie & Edgar Berlanga in NYC

NBA fans reacted to Klay Thompson hanging out with A Boogie & Edgar Berlanga at a gentlemen's club in New York on Sunday, March 23. In a series of pictures shared by Wave Check on X, the Dallas Mavericks star was seen with the rapper and the American boxer.

Thompson and the Mavericks players are in New York as they have two scheduled games against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, March 24 and the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 25.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote that it was one of the wildest gatherings he had ever seen.

"This one of the wildest link ups ever," the fan wrote.

Some of the fans criticized the Mavs star for visiting a strip club while the team struggles with only a few players healthy. One of the fans even said that the Mavs might move on from Klay if he doesn't take the game seriously.

"Mavs got 8 healthy players and Klay at the strip club 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️," the fan wrote.

"Klay gonna f**k around and get traded this not 2015," another fan wrote.

One of the fans hilariously compared the linkup to Mortal Kombat.

"This like if Batman was kicking it with Gary Coleman and Lui Kang from Mortal Kombat," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some of the fans wrote that Klay Thompson was better off the court, while another fan wrote that it was for the good that the Golden State Warriors didn't sign him.

"I’m glad the Warriors got rid of Klay dude is trash and the Warriors have been killing shyt lately," the fan wrote.

"Klay better off there than on court," the fan wrote.

A fan wrote that Klay Thompson visiting the Starlets was legendary.

"Klay Thompson in starlets is legendary," the fan wrote.

Klay Thompson still hopes to make a run with the Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks had a historic season, and for all the wrong reasons. This 2024-25 NBA season has been so bad for the team that it would easily rank among the darkest periods in franchise history.

After trading away their franchise player, Luka Doncic, and dealing with injuries to nearly all their top players, the Mavs are in shambles. The situation has gone so bad that the team might have to forfeit games if another player gets injured.

However, even in these dark times, Klay Thompson's spirit is high. Thompson told Joey Mistretta that he still wanted to make a run with the team.

"We still have big goals; we still want to make a run," Klay Thompson said. "The injuries have been awful, but I still love our team... I still believe in this franchise. I'm here for two more seasons after this."

"I would love to help them return to the glory that they were brought to in 2011."

Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending ACL injury earlier this month. Even if the other players come back healthy, the team doesn't have much hope left without Irving.

