Mavs owner Patrick Dumont initiates early off season moves with changes in Nico Harrison-led front office : Report

The Dallas Mavericks fan base isn't looking to forgive general manager Nico Harrison anytime soon. After all, the blame fell on Harrison after he decided to trade away the franchise star - Luka Doncic - to the LA Lakers. Fans have expressed frustration with the executive through "Fire Nico" chants.

Ad

However, that isn't an option for Patrick Dumont - the majority owner of the Mavericks - who is still in full support of the general manager and has not shown indication of letting him go. But ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports that the franchise owner is believed to be interested in hiring an experienced executive to work with Nico Harrison.

During MacMahon's appearance on "The Right Time With Bomani Jones," the insider spoke about Harrison's situation in Dallas. He believes many believe the Doncic trade will become his legacy. An ownership group of an unnamed Western Conference team believes the current general manager won't work in the league again if his tenure with the organization ends.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tim MacMahon added that the only way for Dallas to move on from their current state is if they fire Harrison. However, that isn't what Dumont wants to do for the franchise.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"But Patrick Dumont is not there. He's not there yet. Now, the 'In Nico We Trust' era has ended. He wants him to bring in an experienced exec. I think he's realized he's got to have some checks and balances that weren't in place," MacMahon said.

Ad

MacMahon described Nico Harrison's move to trade the Slovenian sensation as "a disastrous business decision." He also believes the team could lose as much as $1 billion in revenue. The insider said the franchise would have been better if they had signed Doncic to a five-year, $345 million supermax contract extension.

Nico Harrison believes he's done "a good job" with the Mavericks this season

The Dallas Mavericks had their end-of-season press conference earlier this week. Nico Harrison was the lone representative of the organization and entertained the media's questions. However, most of the questions were about his decision to trade Luka Doncic.

Ad

In one instance, he was asked why he shouldn't be fired after he shipped off the star player who had led them to the Finals in 2024. Confidently, Harrison said that he's done a good job with the team and that the injuries most players had were beyond his control.

"I think I've done a really good job here. And I don't think I can be judged by the injuries this year, you have to judge in totality from the beginning to end... You'll see next year when our team comes back, we're going to be competing for a championship," Nico Harrison said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite his confident answer, fans still believe Nico Harrison made a colossal mistake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More