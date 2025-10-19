  • home icon
  Mavs' PJ Washington moves to block Brittany Renner's new California case after she demands $35K in child support 

Mavs' PJ Washington moves to block Brittany Renner’s new California case after she demands $35K in child support 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 19, 2025 12:40 GMT
Mavs
Mavs' PJ Washington moves to block Brittany Renner’s new California case (Credits: IG/@bundleofbrittany, @pjwashington)

According to court documents obtained by US Magazine, the Dallas MavericksPJ Washington has filed to have his ex-girlfriend’s latest child support request dismissed by the court. Washington and Renner had been in a relationship in 2021 and share a son, PJ Jr.

After their split, the court awarded Renner and Washington joint custody of their child and ordered the NBA star to pay $5,500 per month in child support. According to US Magazine, Washington claimed on Friday that Renner had submitted an “improper” appeal to increase the child support payment to $35,000 per month.

Washington claims that the exes already have an agreement that also includes their child’s private school tuition and childcare expenses. He argues that Renner’s new case, which has been filed in California, should be dismissed since the court doesn’t have any jurisdiction over him.

“Except for the basketball games, he has only been to California once or twice for non-work purposes since Paul III was born in 2021,” Washington’s lawyer said in the court filing.

The new claim from Renner comes a month after PJ Washington signed a four-year, $90 million contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks. The new deal was announced shortly after a video of Renner and Washington arguing went viral on social media in September.

The NBA forward’s extension with the Mavs will see him earn almost $20 million per season, starting from the 2026-27 season.

PJ Washington’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner lists assets worth $81 in new child support filing

According to US Magazine’s report, Brittany Renner has claimed in her new child support filing that she is “struggling to make ends meet.” Renner states that she moved to California for her career, as she was working on Basketball Wives, making $10,000 per month.

She claims that since her job on the show ended, she has struggled with bills and is unable to provide Washington and her son with a better quality of life with the current child support payments. In her filing, Renner lists her assets at a total of $81 in cash and bank accounts.

She said that in light of PJ Washington’s financial situation, their son should lead a better quality of life that is at least similar to that of his father and his half-siblings. The court has yet to rule on the case. Moreover, Washington and Renner are yet to publicly comment on the situation.

