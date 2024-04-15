Max Christie 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting LA Lakers guard, impact and minutes

Max Christie has seen 67 games of action this season for the LA Lakers and the shooting guard has been one of the more promising rotation players for the Purple and Gold this season.

While his negligible numbers can be attributed to the number of minutes, he has made a name for himself for having drawn tough defensive assignments and being a competent two-way player with a smooth offense.

Christie was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft with the 35th overall pick. He joined the team's 2022 NBA Summer League roster and has put up some noteworthy performances.

This season, Christie has seen a mild bump in minutes with health being a major concern for the Lakers. And as they gear up for the play-in, here's a look at how the SG can play a more pivotal role for LA should they make the postseason.

Max Christie 2024 Regular season stats

Max Christie has played 67 games this season for LA and has started in seven of the contests

GP MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% FT% TS% 67 14.1 4.2 2.1 0.9 0.3 0.3 42.7 35.6 78.3 54.4

Max Christie playoff stats

In his two seasons with the LA Lakers, Christie has played nine playoff games.

GP MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% FT% TS% 9 3.7 1.4 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.1 55.0 25.0 50.0 55.3

Strengths and weaknesses

Max Christie has filled out his frame compared to last year, and that has translated to improved defense this season. There have been instances in the regular season where he's drawn tougher assignments and locked up some elite guards in the league.

He does not need the ball in his hands to make plays and that makes him an ideal catch-and-shoot player. His wingspan makes him a versatile defender and the Michigan State guard has some great footwork when it comes to getting the better of teams that play with good pace.

His body is still a work in progress and his physicality might be a disadvantage when he plays bigger lineups. For now, their lack of experience and his athleticism need work, but the weaknesses aside, the 20-year-old has all the tools to go well past his third-string guard duties for LA.

Dissecting Max Christie's impact and minutes in the playoffs

The Lakers will want Christie to do what Austin Reaves and Cam Reddish do — defense and drain threes at every possible opportunity. His defense has been helpful for LA in the non-Reaves and D'Angelo Russell minutes. However, he needs to be able to shoot aggressively and at a quick clip in the playoffs.

With just over 14 minutes in the regular season, Christie can expect just as many minutes in the postseason, and any more depends on his play and the options Darvin Ham has at his disposal.