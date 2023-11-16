"Max Christie f**k you" - IG model blows whistle on Lakers guard for cheating on his girlfriend

LA Lakers young star Max Christie seems to be in hot water, as an Instagram model exposed him for cheating on his girlfriend. Two IG models were interviewed recently, and one of them called out the young NBA star. The IG model didn't hold back in talking about what they encountered from Christie.

She talked about her interaction with a new guy. At first, she hinted that the new guy was an NBA player and didn't say anything other than that the NBA star plays for the Lakers.

"I was talking to this guy last night, and he put me on a time limit," the model said. "He was like, 'Can we get right into it?' It was a Laker guy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He said, 'We have an hour, can we get right into it?' I said, 'We have a time limit? I'm not gonna come then.' He was giving me a time limit. I didn't go."

The other model decided to get involved and quickly blasted Christie on camera. She called out the NBA player for getting involved with her friend despite being in a relationship.

"Max Cristie, f*** you cause you got a girlfriend, you be adding my b**** back to f*** her, even though you're not getting any p**** from her cause she's more respectful."

Expand Tweet

The issue could damage Christie's young career as he seek to develop his skills on the court.

This season, he has only seen action eight times. Christie's averages aren't much different from last season. He's only averaging 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists this season. Given that the Lakers are trying to contend for the title, the 6-foot-6 guard won't get a lot of playing time.

You may also like: Who are Max Christie's parents, Katrinas Christie and Max Sr Christie? Looking at Lakers guard's personal life

Who is the girlfriend of Max Christie?

According to sources, Max Christie is dating Sydney Parrish, a college basketball athlete for the Indiana Hoosiers women's basketball team. She was chosen for the McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand Classic before and was also awarded the 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball.

Parrish was born on Oct. 10, 2001, in Indiana, to Shawn and Aimee. She and her sister were raised in a basketball family.

Christie and Parrish announced their relationship on Instagram in what appears to be a now-deleted post. There are rumors that the two have broken up, but neither party has confirmed the same.

Also Read: Is Max Christie related to Doug Christie? Exploring the relationship between the 2 basketball players