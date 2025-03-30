"May have to apologize to Nico Harrison" - Dallas fans ecstatic as Anthony Davis goes 4-0 in Mavs jersey 

The Dallas Mavericks have been 4-0 in the games Anthony Davis has played for the side. One of them was a narrow, but much-needed 120-119 win over the Chicago Bulls. Davis propped up 17 points in the win, coupled with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and two blocks in the win, which sees them ninth with two wins on the bounce

Dallas fans were happy with the wins as parity was in sight after what has been a torrid campaign. The Luka Doncic trade dented the side midway, and the season-ending injury to Kyrie Irving further added to their misery. But with Davis back in the fold, the Mavs have won two games and are 4-0 each time he's laced up.

"We may have to apologize to Nico Harrison..."

More responses trickled in:

"People are gonna be upset when the mavericks win a championship before the lakers"

Another fan hoped the 'Big 3' would be a Top 3 in the NBA.

"We need to see this team with Kyrie. They might legitimately be a top 3 team in the league"

Some of the fans rallied behind AD:

"Everyone hates on Anthony Davis ubut he's legit, pretty sad we didn't get to see him play with kyrie beyond 1 game"

A fan had the ultimate compliment, but with a caveat.

"AD is the best big man in the league. When he is not injured"

Anthony Davis was one of the blockbuster trades that went down ahead of the deadline. While a segment of fans were ecstatic about his arrival, the absence of Luka Doncic continues to be a major talking point.

Anthony Davis makes feelings clear on the initial feelings after being traded by the Lakers

Anthony Davis didn't mince words when he spoke about his initial feelings on the trade. Per Andscape's Marc J. Spears:

“I’m great. I don’t feel it, but a lot of people have been coming to me and telling me they haven’t seen me smile like this in a long time,” Davis told Andscape. “Family is happy. Everybody is happy. It’s the nature of the business. Obviously, the first 48 hours, it was just a shock because I wasn’t expecting it. Nobody was expecting it, so they say. But I know from my side, my team and my family and everybody who works with me, I wasn’t expecting it."

Davis made his debut against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 8, and made an immediate impact, posting 26 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks before he re-aggravated his abdominal injury. He missed well over 15 games as the Mavs' playoff hopes nosedived. Now, they will hope that the big can push them to a play-in spot and secure the 8th seed.

