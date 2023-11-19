"May irritate a lot of unhealed people": Shylynn Oubre shares strange quote amid controversy surrounding husband Kelly Oubre Jr.'s accident

Kelly Oubre Jr. was reportedly hit by a vehicle while he was going home. The incident left him with a fractured rib, lacerations, hip and leg injuries. He was later released by doctors from a local hospital and was expected to be sidelined for a “significant time.” Oubre has since returned to the Philadelphia 76ers doing light workout.

The hit-and-run case is still under investigation. What’s weird about the situation is that police can’t find video footage of what happened. A few nearby businesses have reportedly cooperated with the police but could not give the authorities any clip of the said incident. The latest update has people questioning and wondering what really happened to Philly’s starting small forward.

Amid the controversy, Shylynn Oubre, the wife of Kelly Oubre Jr., went on Instagram to post this cryptic message:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Your light may irritate a lot of unhealed people…Shine anyway”

Shylynn Oubre's message on Instagram

There was an outpouring of support from teams across the NBA when the news broke out. Most fans also sent their well-wishers to Kelly Oubre Jr. and his family. Sixers fans posted heartwarming messages for the forward in several places in Philadelphia.

The news that no footage of the incident could be found, however, has put a shocking spin on the story. Police are reportedly not accusing Oubre of fabricating a story. According to authorities, he may have been disoriented following the hit and may have given an inaccurate description of the location and time.

Police are asking those who may know the situation to come forward as the investigation is still ongoing. The Philadelphia 76ers are also encouraging their fan base to help out if they have some information.

Stephen A. Smith has an interesting take on the Kelly Oubre Jr. situation

Stephen A. Smith earned his spurs as a sports writer with The Philadelphia Inquirer. He was there from 1994 until 2008. During that span, he has developed sources that have helped him stay ahead of the competition in his current work at ESPN.

In his podcast, he had this to say about the Kelly Oubre Jr. incident that happened in Philly:

(1:20 mark)

"You know how much speed they had to be going for the side mirror of a car to hit you and hospitalize you? I'm sorry there's something about that reeks of intentionality.

I find it very difficult to believe that with all the dangers you avoid that suddenly you just lost consciousness and got hit by a car's side mirror while you were walking in the streets. It seems to me like somebody targeted you."

Smith emphasized that this was just his analysis and that he had no factual knowledge of the event. Still, he may be unwilling to admit he has his sources who may have heard or known something about the hit-and-run case.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is reportedly looking at the end of November or early December to return to basketball action. Meanwhile, the noise behind the incident will hum in the background until the police will conclude their investigation.