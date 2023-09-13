"Maybe Father Time has defeated me" - Lakers fan highlights Kobe Bryant's iconic post-Achilles tear rant following Aaron Rodgers injury

With Aaron Rodgers going down with an Achilles tear in just the first few minutes of his debut game with the New York Jets, football fans compare this to Kobe Bryant getting injured at 35 years old.

Bryant got the same injury that Rodgers is suffering from as of this moment on April 12, 2013, against the Golden State Warriors. In his social media post on Facebook, the aging Bryant made a lengthy post on his frustrations.

"This is such BS! All the training and sacrifice just flew out the window with one step that I've done millions of times! The frustration is unbearable. The anger is rage. Why the hell did this happen ?!? Makes no damn sense. Now I'm supposed to come back from this and be the same player Or better at 35?!? How in the world am I supposed to do that?? I have NO CLUE," said Bryant to start his short essay.

This was also the year that Kobe Bryant teamed up with Dwight Howard and Steve Nash to form a failed super team along with Pau Gasol and Metta World Peace. The Lakers that season finished with a 45-37 record and got swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of Western Conference playoffs.

Further into the Facebook post, Bryant was already lamenting if his age had become a factor in his regression.

"Do I have the consistent will to overcome this thing? Maybe I should break out the rocking chair and reminisce on the career that was. Maybe this is how my book ends. Maybe Father Time has defeated me...Then again maybe not!"

The career of Kobe Bryant dwindled down since the Achilles injury

After the devastating Achilles tear, Kobe Bryant was in and out of the lineup and managed to play only 107 of the possible 246 games in the next three seasons. His numbers dropped significantly and he was never the 'Black Mamba' that struck fear into his opponents.

In his farewell season in 2015-16 with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant was honored in every venue he went to. His averages in 66 games were 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 steals.

As Aaron Rodgers fell down with the same injury, retirement lingers for the legendary football player and many think he wouldn't be the same at all just like what happened to Kobe Bryant.

In 19 NFL seasons, Rodgers has an impressive resume of winning the Super Bowl XLV and was league MVP four times.