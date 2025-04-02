The Memphis Grizzlies' decision to fire Taylor Jenkins was met with surprise and skepticism. Some even pointed the finger at Ja Morant, who was reportedly unhappy with Jenkins's offensive system.

Ad

It's unusual to see a team fire their coach less than ten games away from the playoffs, much less when they've been a top-four seed for most of the regular season.

With that in mind, Patrick Beverley tipped his hat to coach Jenkins for the outstanding job he did in Memphis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the latest edition of his podcast, "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone," Beverley praised Jenkins not only for being able to win games when Morant was hurt and despite all the injuries, but also for putting up with him outside of the court:

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It's hard for a coach to win games, to win most of his games without Ja Morant, and be the No. 1 or the No. 2 seed," Beverley said. “He has to deal with Ja Morant on and off the court, talking about a player who’s waving around guns—possibly not knowing, maybe goes to jail.”

Ad

Morant has had several issues off the court, including a suspension for waving guns on social media.

Fans have expressed concerns about his demeanor and social circle, with some former and current players urging him to step away from those things and focus on his basketball career instead.

Patrick Beverley chooses James Harden over Dwyane Wade

This isn't Patrick Beverley's first controversial take on his program. On the March 27 episode of "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone," he chose James Harden over Dwyane Wade, citing Harden's longevity.

Ad

"I've seen the comparison with James Harden and [Dwyane Wade]," Beverley said. "While I'm taking James Harden over D-Wade, it's only because of longevity, right? Between those years, it was something that we got from the older generation, the guys who played before us."

Then again, you could also make a case for Wade having a much better career because he was an instrumental piece in three NBA championships, won an NBA Finals MVP and was also known for being one of the best defensive shooting guards of all time.

Of course, you can't go wrong either way here, and we're talking about two first-ballot Hall of Famers and some of the greatest shooting guards to ever live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.