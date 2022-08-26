"Maybe LeBron has his annual Las Vegas pre-training camp before the actual training camp" - NBA analyst on Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley needing to get along, says they'll meet earlier than expected

The LA Lakers' move for Patrick Beverley raises some concerns due to his relationship with Russell Westbrook. With some speculation regarding a potential trade involving the superstar, Access SportsNet's team offered their take on the situation.

The Lakers made a rather bold move by trading for Patrick Beverley. While signing the veteran guard from the Utah Jazz, they gave up Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

Some Lakers faithful have supported the addition of Beverley to the roster, but there appears to be some negative impact too. Considering the pre-existing feud between Beverley and Russell Westbrook, the Purple and Gold may have created a rather hostile situation in their ranks.

Speaking on the topic, the team of Access SportsNet: Lakers contributed their opinions. When referring to the season-ending injury Westbrook suffered because of Beverley, the situation certainly seems valid. However, the newcomer's response to a tweet regarding Westbrook certainly appears to be promising.

Mike Bresnahan offered his take on Beverley and Westbrook getting along. He said:

"They're off to a good start. I mean, Pat Bev saying, 'Hey Russ is going to have a season. It's going to surprise some people' - they're going to have to.

"Especially if Russ is indeed on the roster and we're only five and a half weeks out from training camps. So right now it's looking like they're going to have to get along.

"And I have a feeling Russ and he will meet long before training camp starts. Maybe a couple of dinners. Maybe LeBron has his annual Las Vegas pre-training camp before the actual training camp where they can break some bread, mend some fences."

Bresnahan's take is suggestive of the Lakers retaining Westbrook. However, fellow panelist Kevin Ding had a different opinion on the matter.

Regardless, Ding mentioned that should Westbrook and Beverley play together, the situation would feature some degree of competition. With Beverley even pushing the tempo in practice, Russ will be forced to bring the energy he's known for day in and day out.

Will the LA Lakers keep Russell Westbrook on the roster?

Russell Westbrook brings the ball up the floor for the LA Lakers

While Access SportsNet's team have been fairly optimistic about Westbrook's situation, things may not be as pleasant. Lakers players and coaching staff have been increasingly in favor of Russell Westbrook staying on the roster in the media. However, underlying forces may suggest otherwise.

The Beverley trade has been cited as a reason for a potential move for Westbrook. As reported by The Athletic's Jovan Buha:

"Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely that Westbrook will be off the active roster by the start of training camp, either through a trade or the team sending him home a la the Rockets with John Wall last season, according to a source close to the situation."

With existing ties to the Utah Jazz and the Indiana Pacers, the Purple and Gold could be in the process of negotiating a trade for Russell Westbrook.

Considering the manner in which the trade with the Jazz played out, it seems likely that the Lakers may focus on a deal with Indiana.

