"Maybe we're onto something"- Michael Malone says he may have found the series-winning formula after Nuggets take Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone had a hilarious take on Nikola Jokic playing the entire second half of the team's 109-94 Game 3 win in the NBA Finals. Jokic went off for 30 points, 21 rebounds, and 14 assists as the Nuggets restored homecourt advantage in the series.

Malone comically put a narrative out there that the Nuggets had found their series-winning formula by having Jokic log heavy minutes. Here's what he said after the game (via NBA on ESPN):

"Nikola didn't sit in the second half... I said, 'Maybe we're onto something here. You may not come out in the second half of the series.'"

It was still a close contest by halftime, with the Nuggets only leading by five points. The Heat's capability to stage a comeback is well established, so Malone didn't take any chances by reducing Nikola Jokic's playing time in the second half.

Jokic tallied 18 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in the final 24 minutes. The Nuggets outscored the Heat 56-46 in that stretch and took a 21-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Miami's defense couldn't do much to limit Jokic and Jamal Murray, who also had a 30-point triple-double.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone's decision to continue playing Nikola Jokic sees the latter create history

Nikola Jokic became the first player to record a 30-20-10 game in an NBA Finals contest. Jokic looked unstoppable in every aspect of the game on Wednesday. Michael Malone ensured his star player got the room to operate as a scorer and playmaker.

Jamal Murray also played a key role with his pick-and-roll variations with Jokic that dismantled the Heat defense, especially in the second half. Jokic frequently attacked the paint, taking only two attempts from long range. The Nuggets had 18 3-point attempts, relying heavily on securing easy looks from inside the arc.

They had the size advantage over the Miami Heat, which they expertly explored to navigate the threat their defense posed in the last game. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray got the switches they wanted to impose their will offensively. They blitzed the Heat with deep pick-and-rolls for the better part of the game, which the Heat had no response to.

Jokic and Murray created another one-of-one record by becoming the only pair of teammates to record a triple-double in the same NBA Finals game.

