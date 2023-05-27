"Maybe that was what pushed him" - Michael Malone speaks on how Nikola Jokic challenges himself to become better 

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has garnered a lot of praise from head coach Michael Malone all season long. In a recent interview, however, Malone shared how Jokic has continued to challenge himself ever since he was drafted into the NBA.

Nikola Jokic's arrival to the NBA is no mystery. Although the big man has made a name for himself in recent years, he didn't start out as the most eye-grabbing prospect.

Jokic was drafted with the 41st overall pick in 2014. To emphasize his lack of popularity, the broadcast didn't even display his name when being selected but instead aired a Taco Bell commercial.

Considering these circumstances, Jokic has surpassed some insurmountable odds to get to the position he is now. But, as per Michael Malone, Jokic being picked 41 wasn't his main source of motivation to succeed.

Malone shed some light on Jokic's thought process and approach to challenges in a recent media interaction.

He said:

"It's funny how different players use maybe a perceived slight, 'I was drafted', 'I was traded', they use it as motivation to carry them forward. In the eight years I've been with Nikola, and I spent a lot of time with him, not just during the season but in the offseason, off the court. I've never felt him have any kind of perceived slight about being drafted 41."

"I think for him it's been more about somebody took a chance on me, even though I guess he was drafted during a Taco Bell commercial. Maybe that was what pushed him moving forward."

"It's never about looking backwards. It's always about looking forwards and challenging himself to be the best player that he can be."

Nikola Jokic has exceeded expectations in every sense. Having won consecutive MVP awards and his first WCF MVP this season, Jokic stands as arguably the best player in the NBA right now.

Nikola Jokic has a chance to win his first title

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets made franchise history by sweeping the LA Lakers in the Western Conference finals to advance to their first-ever NBA Finals, and the "Joker" and the Nuggets look ready to take on anyone.

Led by Jokic, the Nuggets have looked like an unstoppable force this season. Featuring some of the finest execution and shooting in the league, Denver will be a threat to any team emerging from the East.

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

Their brilliance lies in the fact that Jokic isn't the only threat. With players such as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to worry about, the Nuggets can create havoc for opposing defenses.

