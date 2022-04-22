"Maybe you should think about retiring" - LA Lakers legend and 5-time NBA champion reveals what Michael Jordan told him after coming out of retirement in 1996

Magic Johnson has recounted how Michael Jordan advised him to contemplate retirement.

Both Johnson and Jordan are great players, Hall of Famers and multi-time champions. They also retired multiple times during their careers. Jordan retired three times - in 1993, 1998 and 2003 - while Johnson called it quits in 1992 and 1996.

In an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Johnson talked about his upcoming docuseries "They Call Me Magic" on Apple+. The LA Lakers legend also shared an anecdote about how they faced Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the latter's second game back out of retirement in 1996. Johnson said:

"They really showed me the difference between a championship team and a playoff team. They were a championship team; we were just a regular team. And they played me so hard. They were physical; they pushed me around."

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls roughed up Magic and the LA Lakers on the night of Feb. 2, 1996. The Bulls played tough defense against the Lakers, winning 99-84. Jordan had 17 points, while Magic scored 15 off the bench.

After the game, Johnson received some advice from "His Airness." Magic told Kimmel the story of how Jordan was very honest about him. Jordan advised Johnson to think about retiring because the Lakers were nowhere near being title contenders at the time. Johnson said:

"Michael, after that game, he pulled me aside. I don’t think I've ever told anybody this. He met me in between the locker rooms, and he said, 'Earvin, you have to remember now, you're not with Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar); you're not with James Worthy. All the guys you used to play with, Showtime, are not on that Laker team anymore. So remember, maybe you should think about retiring.'"

Magic Johnson and the LA Lakers ended the 1995-96 season fourth in the West, with a record of 53-29. They faced the defending champions Houston Rockets in the first round but were eliminated in five games. Johnson took Jordan's advice and retired that summer.

Meanwhile, Jordan and the Chicago Bulls went on to win their fourth NBA championship that season. It was the start of another three-peat for Jordan and the Bulls, who won two more titles in 1997 and 1998.

Michael Jordan challenges Magic Johnson to 1-on-1 game at 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA celebrated its 75th Anniversary by holding a ceremony for the greatest players in league history at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. Michael Jordan was the last player called during the event and was greeted with cheers from the crowd.

After the ceremony, Jordan was caught on camera challenging Magic Johnson to a 1-on-1 game. The competitive spirit of the six-time champion was still there, and it was heartening to see some of the greatest names in NBA history in the same room together for one night.

