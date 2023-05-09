"Maybe they want it more" - Julius Randle blasts the Knicks for their effort against the Heat in Game 4

New York Knicks star Julius Randle was evidently very disappointed with his team's efforts in Game 4. With the Knicks taking a 101-109 loss against the Miami Heat, Randle expressed his frustration by blasting his team for their lack of effort.

The New York Knicks have been a surprising team this season. After a fairly balanced regular season showing, the Knicks have looked like an immensely dominant team in the postseason thus far.

The match-up against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semi-finals seemed immensely promising early on. However, the Knicks appear to be spiraling out of control four games down the stretch.

The loss in Game 4 really hurts New York's chances of winning. The frustration was telling as the Knicks star let his team have it for the lack of effort.

He said:

"Maybe they want it more. I don't know. That's who we've been all year and we've gotta find a way to step up and make those plays if we want to keep this season alive."

Randle was highlighting Miami's offensive rebounding. The Heat notched 13 offensive boards in each of the last two games. Needless to say, this had a massive impact in helping Miami notch two crucial wins at home.

It will be interesting to see how Randle and the Knicks bounce back from this loss.

Julius Randle was culpable in the loss

Julius Randle made a bold move by criticizing his team after the loss in Game 4. However, Randle himself was underwhelming against the Heat's defense.

The Knicks forward put up a solid 20 points in the game. However, his nine rebounds were overshadowed by Bam Adebayo's 13 rebounds in the game. Additionally, his subpar shooting from beyond the arc didn't help New York's situation either.

The Knicks' effort was primarily led by Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett. Brunson, who had 32 points for the game, was New York's leading scorer for the night.

Unfortunately, the Knicks were beaten on the boards in this game. With a 35-44 differential in rebounds, the Heat utterly dominated the rebounding glass.

New York will face an uphill battle as the series heads back to Madison Square Garden. With Miami firing on all cylinders, they could very possibly close out the series on the road.

