“Maybe you’ll cook for Jordan, but you aren’t cooking Jordan” - Skip Bayless baffled at Ja Morant’s comments about beating Michael Jordan in a 1v1 

NBA analyst Skip Bayless was unimpressed with Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's comments about dominating Michael Jordan in a 1v1 game. Morant claimed he would "cook" MJ if the two were to lock horns.

Morant drew severe criticism, especially from senior NBA analysts. They lauded his confidence but demanded more respect for a legend like Jordan, arguably the greatest to ever do it.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Bayless said:

"Maybe you'll cook for Jordan, but you won't cook Jordan. You have to love the confidence, but when it goes completely over the edge, it's delusional overconfidence, supreme overconfidence. It's just hard to swallow."

In a viral video, Morant called himself "Black Jesus" a few days earlier at a restaurant. Jordan was given that nickname (first applied to Earl Monroe) during his playing days because he was unbeatable for the majority of his career.

Morant has been bold and outspoken about his potential, but mentioning Jordan hasn't garnered any praise from the NBA world.

Skip Bayless calls out Ja Morant over his lack of achievements

One of Michael Jordan's biggest fans, Skip Bayless, was certainly not going to let Ja Morant get away with his recent remarks on the Chicago Bulls legend. Bayless has been supportive of Morant too but has had to call him out over his lack of achievements since his NBA debut.

Here's what Bayless said:

"You somehow won the Most Improved Player after you were the second pick in the draft three years ago. To me, that's more of an indictment than an achievement, because you look back at Year 1 and 2, I guess you were busting, right?"

Bayless also mentioned that Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies almost lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. Morant sounded extremely confident after tying the series 1-1, hinting that the contest was wrapped up.

But that wasn't the case. The T'Wolves, also with a talented young roster, gave the Grizzlies a run for their money. Morant and the rest of his Memphis Grizzlies have been relentless about making bold statements. They are a confident group. However, showing some more respect for their opponents is an area they need to improve on.

Nevertheless, they are still young and want to establish themselves as a team that's not afraid of the big occasion. Morant and his crew showed last season that they have tremendous potential. It will be interesting to see if they can build off their run this season.

