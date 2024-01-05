“Me first, of course, always”: Shaquille O’Neal’s November 2023 interview with wish to get jersey retired by Magic resurfaces

The Orlando Magic announced that they will be retiring the number 32 jersey of Shaquille O'Neal. This is a moment for the team as it marks the first time a player's jersey will receive this prestigious honor. People everywhere are expressing gratitude for O'Neal's contributions to both the team and basketball as a whole.

Back in November 2023, Shaq stated that he wished to be the first player to have the Magic retire his number.

"I would like to be the first, if they ever decide to do that. I would definitely like to be the first," O'Neal stated.

He was asked who they should retire after him, but either way, he wanted to go first, saying:

"Oh yea me first, of course always."

O'Neal's reaction to the announcement reflects the significance of this honor and the deep connection he maintains with the team and its fans.

What was Shaquille O'Neal's career in Orlando like?

Shaquille O'Neal had a brilliant career with the Orlando Magic. During his time on in Orlando, he averaged 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game over four seasons.

He was a force on both offense and defense, using his size and agility to overpower opponents. Throughout his tenure with the Magic, O'Neal led the team to playoff appearances, showcasing his influence on the organization.

O'Neal won NBA Rookie of the Year in 1992–1993 with averages of 23.4 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.

Over the next two seasons, he improved much more, averaging 29.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2.9 blocks in 1993–94, and 29.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 1994–95.

O'Neal averaged 26.6 points and 11 rebounds per game in the 1995–96 season despite missing 28 games due to injuries.

O'Neal's influence on the Magic went beyond his personal stats. He led the team to the NBA Finals in 1995 and helped establish them as a serious competitor in the Eastern Conference.