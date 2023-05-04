"Me, you and Spice could have scored 4 points"- Shaquille O'Neal takes a hilarious dig at Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant’s off-shooting night in Game 2 was part of the reason why the Phoenix Suns lost 97-87 to the Denver Nuggets. Without enough support from the bench, the Suns couldn’t keep up with the Nuggets, particularly in the decisive fourth quarter.

On his podcast, Shaquille O'Neal trolled the Suns’ bench for their horrible showing:

“Their [Suns] bench had four points. Me, you [Turner] and Spice [Adams] could score four points in that game. Us three. Four divided by three is one point each.”

Bismack Biyombo scored two points off a follow-up in the first half. Cameron Payne added another two points in the second half. Denver’s bench outscored Phoenix 13-4 behind Bruce Brown’s nine points. In a 10-point loss, the lack of scoring from backup players looked even more crucial.

The Suns’ inability to put up points has hurt them in the playoffs. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton have been forced to play heavy minutes. Phoenix has been outscored 223-100 in that category in the postseason, the worst mark by any team by a wide margin.

Durant, Booker and Paul have a long list of injuries. Forcing them to play more due to a lack of bench support will eventually be tough to overcome. The Suns have already lost Paul to a groin injury for probably Games 3-5.

Shaquille O’Neal offered a solution for the Phoenix Suns to try and cut the Denver Nuggets’ 2-0 lead in the series:

“In order for them to be successful, both guys have to be dynamic. Devin Booker, after that first game, when he was trying to give it back to KD [Durant] was like, ‘You know what, forget that.’ He’s been playing really good.

“Kevin’s [Durant] been playing okay but when you’re a superstar, you can’t play okay when you wanna get to the finals. … If both of them can get to 30 points, they will have a chance.”

The Hall of Famer gave his LA Lakers team as an example when he and Kobe Bryant used to consistently score 30 points apiece in the playoffs.

LA’s championship teams in the Shaq-Kobe era, however, had rosters of battle-tested players. Rick Fox, Derek Fisher, Robert Horry and many more adequately gave their iconic superstars a breather. The Phoenix Suns, based on their output, have not had that luxury.

Monty Williams may have to run Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to the ground for the Phoenix Suns to win

Chris Paul’s injury will only force Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams to rely even more on Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Without the “Point God,” Booker will have to score 30 points and play as the team’s primary facilitator.

Phoenix will desperately hope he can sustain his energy on both ends of the floor and win the series against the Denver Nuggets.

Kevin Durant will also be asked to do more by the Phoenix Suns. He had several wide-open shots in Game 2 but just missed them. Williams will not be worried about KD’s shotmaking as he will likely come through.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Chris Paul (groin) is expected to be re-evaluated in one week as the Suns are preparing to be without him for Games 3-5, per @ShamsCharania Chris Paul (groin) is expected to be re-evaluated in one week as the Suns are preparing to be without him for Games 3-5, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/SB7s76m5m1

The “Slim Reaper” will have to contribute more with his playmaking and defense without Chris Paul. “CP3” remains one of the best disruptors and readers of the game on defense. KD will need to take on added defensive responsibility for the Phoenix Suns to get back into the series.

