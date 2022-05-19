"Me … in two months" - Expected lottery pick exuberates confidence in recent interview, opens up on who he thinks is best player in NBA

The consensus best three prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft are Paolo Banchero of Duke, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga and Jabari Smith of Auburn. They are expected to be the top rookies for next season, but one of these three young players believes he's already among the best.

When asked who he thinks is the best player in the NBA today, Holmgren had a surprising answer:

"Me … in two months."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Chet Holmgren was asked who he thinks the best player in the NBA is.



It's a strong statement coming from someone without NBA experience. However, confidence is something rookies need to be successful in the league. Holmgren is expected to become one of the best players from his draft class due to his unique abilities.

According to Mike Deprisco of NBC Sports, Holmgren is a unicorn, drawing comparisons with Kristaps Porzingis. The Gonzaga product stands at 7' 0" but weighs only 195 pounds. He has a wingspan of 7' 6", making him a great shotblocker. Here's what Deprisco wrote about Holmgren's abilities:

"He's an elite shot-blocker who can move his feet with perimeter players just enough for his long arms to impact a shot attempt. His instincts are off the charts as a shot blocker. He then has the guard skills on offense to bring the ball up the floor himself, score at all three levels or make a play for a teammate. He's the complete package as a seven-footer."

Chet Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.7 blocks in 32 games with Gonzaga. He also shot the ball extremely well at 60.7% from the field, 39.0% from beyond the arc and 71.7% from the free throw line. The only apparent shortcoming in Holmgren is his slender frame, which means he'll need to bulk up to be successful in the league.

Who are the other top prospects in 2022 NBA Draft?

Jabari Smith of the Auburn Tigers

In addition to Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Jabari Smith of Auburn and Paolo Banchero of Duke are the top prospects in the upcoming draft. Smith and Banchero play the same position of power forward but are different players.

Smith is more of a natural scorer with a nice jumper, while Banchero plays an inside-out game. The Auburn product could become one of the best scoring big men in the league, while the Duke product is expected to be a perennial All-Star.

Here's what Drew Packham of NBA.com wrote about Jabari Smith:

"Has the size and length and picture-perfect shot to become an elite scorer and the versatility on defense to become a two-way star."

Packham said about Paolo Banchero:

"His size and athletic ability make him a perfect fit in today’s NBA; should be able to contribute right away and eventually progress into a perennial All-Star."

The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Orlando Magic own the first overall pick, while the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have the second and third overall selections, respectively.

