  "Means we getting Collin Sexton also" - Lakers fans sense incoming trade as Walker Kessler and Lakers' $28M duo are ruled out with injuries 

"Means we getting Collin Sexton also" - Lakers fans sense incoming trade as Walker Kessler and Lakers' $28M duo are ruled out with injuries 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jan 28, 2025 08:12 GMT
NBA: Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
Lakers fans sense incoming trade as Walker Kessler and Lakers duo are ruled out (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers fans were hyped after trade target Walker Kessler and potential assets Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura were ruled out on the same day. Vincent and Hachimura missed Monday's clash against the Charlotte Hornets, as the former dealt with a left knee soreness, while Hachimura had a left calf soreness.

On the other hand, Kessler was later set to miss his game against the Bucks with a left shoulder contusion. The Lakers reportedly considered Kessler a potential acquisition at the five amid Anthony Davis' demands, and the team's fanbase has kept a close eye on his situation.

Although the Lakers may not require Hachimura or Vincent's contracts as the deal is likely hinging on first-round draft compensation, Lakers' Twitter couldn't help but think of scenarios about how this could be part of a potential trade.

After Hachimura and Vincent got ruled out at the last minute, one fan said:

"That means we getting collin sexton also"

Another said LeBron James was winning his fifth championship soon:

"Ring ring #5 soon"

One fan said the Lakers are probably eyeing Collin Sexton or Jordan Clarkson by including Gabe Vincent's $11 million salary.

"if Gabe gonna be in the deal we getting Sexton or Clarkson to"
"Pelinka please for the love of god," another wrote.
"If it happens I’m opening a bottle idc," one fan said.

Lakers not expected to sign Walker Kessler alternatives

The latest NBA trade rumors flying out of LA suggest the Lakers are out of the sweepstakes for centers not named Walker Kessler. According to insider Marc Stein, the Lakers won't pursue Jakob Poeltl and Nikola Vucevic despite previous rumors suggesting otherwise.

"League sources stressed over the weekend that the Lakers are not expected to join the hunt for either Vučević or Toronto's Jakob Poeltl," Stein said. "While oft-suggested Lakers target Walter Kessler of the Utah Jazz is believed to as close to unavailable as it gets with less than 10 days to go before the trade deadline on Feb. 6 at 3 PM ET."

Walker Kessler remains the Lakers' priority. However, the Utah Jazz's asking price for the 22-year-old is a major stumbling block. According to the latest reports, the Jazz want the Lakers to offer the 2029 and 2031 first-round picks along with 2024 first-rounder Dalton Knecht.

Also read: Lakers trade rumors: Jazz asking Rob Pelinka to mortgage LA's future for Walker Kessler

Edited by Arhaan Raje
