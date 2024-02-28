"Means the world to me": Klay Thompson embraces Larry Bird's compliment as ‘beacon of hope’ amid career turbulence

Klay Thompson appreciates the kind words from NBA legend Larry Bird at the 2024 NBA All-Star Tech Summit in Indiana. Thompson, who is struggling for the Golden State Warriors this season, is using Bird's compliments as encouragement amid a tough time in his career.

In an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Thompson discussed what Bird said at the All-Star event. He compared it to Kobe Bryant calling him and Steph Curry as players with a "killer instinct" in 2016. It was definitely a highlight for Thompson's season, a "beacon of hope," perhaps.

"I'll put that in the same category as when Kobe called me and Steph great players with that killer instinct (in 2016). It means the world to me," Thompson said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Larry Bird told Bob Costas at the 2024 NBA All-Star Tech Summit that Klay Thompson was one of his favorite players to watch. Bird recalled Thompson exploding for 60 points in 29 minutes and 11 dribbles against the Indiana Pacers in 2016.

Thompson also remembered Thompson's 37-point third quarter against the Sacramento Kings in 2015. He broke the record for most points in a quarter previously set by George Gervin, who had 33 points in 1978. Carmelo Anthony tied the record in 2008 before Thompson surpassed the two legends.

"Klay Thompson has always been one of my favorite players," Bird said. "What an incredible shooter. I've seen him score 60 points in 30 minutes. It's unbelievable, took (11) dribbles. How do you do that, Bob? How do you that?"

Also Read: "Final stage of being washed" - Klay Thompson's verdict on retirement has NBA fans in shambles

Klay Thompson wants to sign new contract with Warriors despite new role off the bench

Klay Thompson wants to return to the Warriors next season.

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors is playing in the final year of his contract. Thompson will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. However, the four-time NBA champion is not interested in going anywhere.

Thompson wants to sign a new contract with Golden State despite his new role as a sixth man for the team. He told Sam Amick of The Athletic that it would be great to be a Warrior for life, even though he's no longer a starter for his team.

"I would love to be a Warrior for life," Thompson said. "Whatever happens though, I've got a few more years to play this game, so I'm gonna enjoy every second. I realize that I see light at the end of the tunnel. I'm not sure if I want to play until I'm 40, man. That sounds really exhausting."

Thompson has thrived since getting relegated to a bench role. He's averaging 19.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a sixth man in five games this season. He's shooting 47.9% from the field, including 44.9% from beyond the arc. He was averaging 17.0 points per game as a starter and shot 41.5 % from the floor and 36.8% from threes.

Also Read: "$75 million for Klay Thompson" - Insider reveals Warriors to face internal tug-of-war for 4x NBA champion