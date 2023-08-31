Devin Booker's sister, Myla Powell, may not be as well known as her older brother, but her impact on the three-time All-Star's life can't be denied.

In recent years, Booker has proved himself as one of the best scorers in the league. From his incredible playoff performances last season to his remarkable 70-point game in 2017, Booker has had a surge in popularity.

What many fans may not know, though, is just how important Powell is to Booker. Over the years, the star has opened up about how his sister and mom motivate him every day.

As he explained in a 2016 interview with Sports Illustrated, Powell has always been his biggest supporter.

“In middle school, on the first day of P.E. that they played basketball, she told everyone in the class that I was better than every single one of them,”

"She's our everything. She changed all our lives. She changed them for the better. There's no one in the world who brings more joy to me or to our family."

Considering that, it shouldn't come as a surprise to find out that Booker is just as supportive of his sister as she is of him.

How Devin Booker's sister inspired him to become Special Olympics global ambassador

Devin Booker, Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns - Game Six

Devin Booker's sister has a genetic chromosomal disorder known as microdeletion syndrome. As a result, her emotional intelligence is reportedly equal to that of a seven-year-old, despite the fact that she's much older.

Fortunately, her brothers have never let the condition stop them from having a normal relationship with her. According to Booker, he, his brother and his sister compete in everything from Wii Sports to board games.

That isn't all, though. Devin Booker makes sure that he stands up to advocate for others and not just his sister. Booker's sister has inspired him to become a global ambassador for the Special Olympics.

As he explained in 2020 during an ESPN appearance to talk about the role:

"I've celebrated the accomplishments and witnessed the challenges my sister has experienced as a person with intellectual disabilities."

"She motivates me every day, and I'm humbled to be part of Special Olympics, a global organization with a mission to help spread awareness about the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities."

With the upcoming season gearing up for tip off in October, it's safe to say that Powell will keep being a source of motivation for Booker as he looks to win the NBA championship.

