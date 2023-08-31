NBA 2K24 rep system explained - New affiliations, rookie to legend, and more

The MyCareer mode in NBA 2K24 will be bigger than ever, and at its core lies the revamped rep system, which makes its comeback on the next-gen. Some of the earlier rumors surrounding the game mode have now been confirmed, and there are plenty of reasons for the fans to be excited if they have access to an Xbox Series XlS or the PS5.

The rep system will make the MyCareer mode much more popular, providing plenty of incentives for players to grind. Moreover, all the action takes place in a brand new Beachside City, which is a complete shift from NBA 2K23. Furthermore, the affiliation system has been overhauled, and it will make things much more exciting in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24's rep system will have two affiliates

In NBA 2K24, there will only be two affiliates for players to choose from - Rise and Elite. By doing so, 2K Sports has made things more streamlined for the fans, who will find it easier to make a choice.

Rise will be themed around the fabled city of Atlantis, while Elite will represent something from the future. Interestingly, all players will start out without an affiliation and then make their choices. Once they have selected their affiliation, they begin their seasonal grind.

There will be plenty of challenges for the players to complete that will unlock unique rewards. Everyone in NBA 2K24 will begin as a mere rookie and then level up to possibly become a legend. Moreover, the ultimate aim will be to land in the top 10, as it will unlock exclusive rewards. However, the earned reps will not reset after a season, and it will only happen if players change their affiliation.

While the rep system will be a great incentive to grind for, there's more waiting for the fans. The new MyCareer mode will feature a single-player streetball side quest, offering various challenges.

The game will go live on September 8 on PC, consoles, and the Nintendo Switch. The version on Xbox Series XlS and PS5 will have a lot more features, including the innovative ProPlay technology.

