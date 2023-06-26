Meet NBA Draft mom Brikitta Kool-Daniels who went viral for her white dress

Brikitta Kool-Daniels stole the spotlight at the 2022 NBA Draft and became an overnight sensation. As her son, Dyson Daniels, made his way onto the stage after being selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the eighth overall pick, all eyes were on his stylish and confident mother.

Brikitta grabbed attention with her choice of attire — a stunning white dress with a thigh-high slit. The viral moment showcased not only her son's talent but also the support and pride of the family.

Dyson Daniels had been generating buzz leading up to the draft due to his exceptional skills and versatility on the basketball court. His selection by the Pelicans only added to the excitement surrounding his future in the NBA. With his parents by his side, Dyson made a memorable entrance at the Barclays Center.

Troy Machir @TroyMachir Dyson Daniels is going to be a trending topic tonight. Dyson Daniels is going to be a trending topic tonight. https://t.co/TyqH9BOM6U

His father donned a stylish burgundy suit, while Brikitta's white dress became the talk of the town. The event was made more glamorous by the NBA Draft mom's fashion statement. Her uniqueness shone through amidst the aspiring young basketball stars and their families.

Brikitta Kool-Daniels' unforgettable presence on the night showcased how family, talent and style are celebrated in the world of basketball.

Rising stars Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels forge unbreakable bond beyond NBA draft

Dyson Daniels NBA Draft

The remarkable bond between Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels began with a turbulent flight to an Australian national under-12 basketball tournament. As Daniels battled nausea, Giddey and his parents provided comfort, laying the foundation for a lifelong friendship amidst the turbulence.

Their journey in basketball started soon after the unfortunate flight. Giddey and Daniels would lead their team to national runners-up within a week. Daniel's outstanding performance earned him the coveted MVP award.

Josh Giddey NBA Draft 2021

At the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, they met once again and refined their skills as two of Australia's most talented basketball players. As dynamic young stars in the NBA, they faced off less than a decade later, in December.

Despite their early success, Giddey and Daniels remained focused on the joy of playing basketball and indulging in pranks. Their growth at the NBA Academy's Global Academy, renowned for developing talent, transformed them into can't-miss prospects.

While their dedication to the sport was unquestionable, Daniels had a mischievous nature, which added a playful element to their time together, leaving teammates in fits of laughter.

The decision to join the NBL's Adelaide 36ers set Giddey on a new path that culminated with getting selected as a top pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The development of Daniels continued as he played for the G League Ignite. These NBA academy products' achievements demonstrate how committed the program is to fostering talent and generating upcoming stars.

