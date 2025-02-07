"Melo & Gelo made All-Star game before Lonzo Ball" - NBA fans in frenzy as LiAngelo Ball set to take stage at 2025 All-Star Saturday Night

After releasing his first song, Tweaker, and teasing two more songs during a livestream this week, LiAngelo Ball has been confirmed as a performer at the NBA All-Star weekend in San Francisco.

NBA Insider Shams Charania broke the news on Friday reporting that LiAngelo Ball, who goes by Gelo and G3, is set to have his first televised performance on February 15 at the Chase Center as part of the NBA's All-Star weekend festivities.

While Ball had previously performed at the NFL's Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions playoff game, the performance wasn't televised. Ahead of his first festival appearance next month at the Rolling Loud Music Festival, Gelo will have a chance to rock the stage during All-Star weekend.

Considering his older brother, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, has yet to make an All-Star team, and his younger brother LaMelo Ball was snubbed from this year's All-Star selection, NBA fans were quick to react to the news.

"Melo and Gelo made the All-Star game before Zo...," one fan wrote.

"LiAngelo Ball got the all star invite before Lamelo," another fan wrote.

Others fans spoke about the Ball Brothers' father Lavar Ball.

"Lavar went 3/3 😭," an NBA fan wrote.

Looking at the schedule for All-Star weekend after announcement of LiAngelo Ball's performance

With the addition of LiAngelo Ball's performance on Saturday night, it looks like the NBA's All-Star weekend schedule has now been finalized.

Action will begin on Friday, February 14 with the Hall of Fame press conference at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the Celebrity All-Star Game at 7 p.m. ET. At 9 p.m. ET, the Rising Stars tournament will kick off, with the Rising Stars Championship game set to tip-off at 10:35 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, February 15, the NBA HBCU Classic will take place between Morehouse College and Tuskegee University at 5 p.m. ET at the Oakland Arena. Before the festivities tip-off at the Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors. Adam Silver will host a press conference at 7 p.m. ET.

Post the presser, at 8 p.m. ET, All-Star Saturday night will tip-off from the Chase Center with the skills challenge, 3-point contest, and the dunk contest set to be held that night. LiAngelo Ball is expected to perform at some point during the evening's festivities.

To wrap up the weekend, the NBA Legends Brunch will take place at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16, followed by the G League Up Next Game at 3:30 p.m. ET. The marquee attraction of the weekend, the first All-Star Game will tip-off at 8:20 p.m. ET, with the championship game set for 10 p.m. ET.

