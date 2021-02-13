Memphis Grizzlies 105-115 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as LeBron James puts up another MVP-caliber performance

LeBron James and LA Lakers flicked on a switch in the third quarter to overpower the Memphis Grizzlies 115-105 after trailing by 20 to start the game. The Purple and Gold had to show their mettle once again in the second half, as they won their seventh straight game at an empty Staples Center.

Anthony Davis was the leading scorer for the LA Lakers, managing 35 points on 16-of-27 shooting from the field. Kyle Kuzma was also instrumental in helping his side force the turnaround with a 20-point double-double that included five offensive rebounds.

Memphis Grizzlies control the tempo early on but LA Lakers strike back

The Memphis Grizzlies had the LA Lakers scrambling for cover in the early moments of the game. They rushed off to a 22-2 start thanks to their cohesion on both ends of the court. Jonas Valanciunas had a huge role to play here, scoring 12 points in the first quarter itself.

It was a fairly back-and-forth affair for the rest of the first half with the Memphis Grizzlies maintaining a fair distance.

Tyus Jones makes a play for the Grizzlies

The LA Lakers hit the Memphis Grizzlies hard and cut down the lead to single digits with some quick buckets after the half time break. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were at the heart of this fightback, scoring 13 and 11 points respectively in the third quarter.

The Purple and Gold went on a 25-10 run to close this period and led 87-82 heading into the fourth. LA Lakers continued to play hard on both ends of the field as the Memphis Grizzlies' offense dried up and the defending champions put this game to bed.

We’ve reached the point in this Lakers-Grizzlies game where the elite team decides to lock in real quick for 5 minutes and push out to a comfortable lead — The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) February 13, 2021

Lakers really giving trash teams a head start then they start trying in the 2nd half and win pic.twitter.com/uOoyOY4c4L — Alex🇵🇭 (@SlayBater3) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Lakers win. I got other fan bases mad in my mentions. It's been a good night 😂 — Vivian (@Butterfly_424) February 13, 2021

Well, the good news, Grizzlies, is that you are a respectable enough opponent, even without a big chunk of your rotation, to wake up LeBron.



The bad news is, you woke up LeBron. — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) February 13, 2021

Every time Dillon Brooks talks shit it never ends well for the Grizzlies lol — Rob / sad Houston Sports fan (@Hou5ton4L) February 13, 2021

Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas turn up for Memphis Grizzlies

Advertisement

The Memphis Grizzlies had three players scoring 20 or more against the LA Lakers today. Ja Morant struggled from the field but set up his teammates well to manage 22 points and 10 assists.

Valanciunas had a quick start to the game but fizzled out later. He still finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Grayson Allen was also a bright spot for his team with 23 points that included six made threes.

When the Grizzlies won 7 straight, y’all “trade Valanciunas” people were insane — Jon Roser (@Jon_Roser) February 13, 2021

Grayson Allen and Dillon Brooks get waaaay too much hate from Grizz fans. I said what I said. — Made in Memphis (@MadeinMemphis1) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Taylor Jenkins is in a tough spot. Memphis is starting a stretch of six games in eight days. But Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas need to play at least 8 minutes in the final frame to stay in this game. — Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) February 13, 2021

drink every time a commentator pauses for a few seconds after a grizzly who isn’t ja morant scores to look up his name — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) February 13, 2021

Star power comes into play for LA Lakers

LeBron James added another argument to his case for MVP honors this season with a clutch performance. He finished with 28 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight.

Anthony Davis has had his struggles from the field but was unstoppable tonight. Kyle Kuzma also received praise for his energy and effort on the offensive glass that resulted in him finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

#AnthonyDavis started 0-5 then went 16-22 the rest of the way, per Spectrum. He also ended the night with 8 rebounds. #NBAAllStar — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) February 13, 2021

LeBron when he realizes there won’t be overtime tonight

pic.twitter.com/d1pdkPD6iI — LakeShowScoop (@LakeShowScoop) February 13, 2021

Kyle Kuzma tonight:

▫️ 20 points (67 ts%)

▫️ 5 off rebounds

▫️ 5 def rebounds

▫️ 0 turnovers



He's been finding great ways to impact the game without the ball all season. Been one of the most important developments for this Lakers team. — ѕυє вιяᴅ єɴтнυѕιαѕт 🦈 (@phxllymxkan) February 13, 2021

Nice comeback by Lakers from early 20-pt deficit, led by Kuzma (20 & 10), who should be starting. But then, HE'S not a Klutch client. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Kyle Kuzma motor been unreal tonight... love when a player keeps improving and stars in their role right and you see it play out live — Chris Geeter McGee (@geeter3) February 13, 2021

LeBron is the MVP. This man predicted the Kuzma glowup while Kuzma was still out promising PS5’s pic.twitter.com/kHPSCwATxq — Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) February 13, 2021

Also read: Detroit Pistons 108-102 Boston Celtics: Twitter reacts to Saddiq Bey's career night as rookie outplays Jayson Tatum and co.