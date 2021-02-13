Memphis Grizzlies 105-115 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as LeBron James puts up another MVP-caliber performance

LeBron James and LA Lakers flicked on a switch in the third quarter to overpower the Memphis Grizzlies 115-105 after trailing by 20 to start the game. The Purple and Gold had to show their mettle once again in the second half, as they won their seventh straight game at an empty Staples Center.
Anthony Davis was the leading scorer for the LA Lakers, managing 35 points on 16-of-27 shooting from the field. Kyle Kuzma was also instrumental in helping his side force the turnaround with a 20-point double-double that included five offensive rebounds.
Memphis Grizzlies control the tempo early on but LA Lakers strike back
The Memphis Grizzlies had the LA Lakers scrambling for cover in the early moments of the game. They rushed off to a 22-2 start thanks to their cohesion on both ends of the court. Jonas Valanciunas had a huge role to play here, scoring 12 points in the first quarter itself.
It was a fairly back-and-forth affair for the rest of the first half with the Memphis Grizzlies maintaining a fair distance.
The LA Lakers hit the Memphis Grizzlies hard and cut down the lead to single digits with some quick buckets after the half time break. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were at the heart of this fightback, scoring 13 and 11 points respectively in the third quarter.
The Purple and Gold went on a 25-10 run to close this period and led 87-82 heading into the fourth. LA Lakers continued to play hard on both ends of the field as the Memphis Grizzlies' offense dried up and the defending champions put this game to bed.
Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas turn up for Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies had three players scoring 20 or more against the LA Lakers today. Ja Morant struggled from the field but set up his teammates well to manage 22 points and 10 assists.
Valanciunas had a quick start to the game but fizzled out later. He still finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Grayson Allen was also a bright spot for his team with 23 points that included six made threes.
Star power comes into play for LA Lakers
LeBron James added another argument to his case for MVP honors this season with a clutch performance. He finished with 28 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight.
Anthony Davis has had his struggles from the field but was unstoppable tonight. Kyle Kuzma also received praise for his energy and effort on the offensive glass that resulted in him finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Published 13 Feb 2021, 12:01 IST