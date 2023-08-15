Memphis Grizzlies' In-Season Tournament schedule 2023: Full list of games, date, time & more

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the more interesting NBA teams this upcoming season, as they try to prove they're a tough team in their conference. They'll get a chance to play four games during the league's new In-Season Tournament.

Teams have been categorized into groups for thetournament, giving balance to the competition. The Grizzlies fall under West Group A, which includes the Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

Their first game will be on Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. ET against the Blazers. The Jazz will be their second opponent on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. The Lakers will showcase their new roster against the Grizzlies on Nov. 14 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Lastly, Memphis will take on Phoenix on Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. ET.

The Grizzlies will get a chance to flex their new roster early in the season. Plus, it'll be a good test for the team to prepare for the playoffs.

Ja Morant might not be able to play in the In-Season Tournament for the Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis star Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies have been in the news over the past months for reasons other than basketball. Their All-Star point guard, Ja Morant, has been involved in gun scandals, causing him to get suspended for a second time. This followed after he served an eight-game suspension for the same reason.

For the upcoming season, he will miss the first 25 games in coordination with the league for violating the league's conduct. Due to this, Morant won't be able to participate in the NBA's first In-Season Tournament.

Commissioner Adam Silver addressed Morant's suspension in a statement:

"Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight game. The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning.

"Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated."

Still, there's a chance that he'll be able to play in the team's postseason run, which is far more important than the In-Season Tournament.

