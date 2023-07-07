2023 NBA Free Agency: Memphis Grizzlies trade 3 second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns for 2 first-round pick swaps and Isaiah Todd

The Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns continue to be two of the most active teams this offseason. The Grizzlies and Suns made a minor trade on Thursday involving picks and former five-star recruit Isaiah Todd.

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are acquiring Todd and two first-round picks swaps in 2024 and 2030 from the Suns. Memphis are parting ways with three second-round picks — one from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2025 and their own in 2028 and 2029.

Woj explained that the Suns are starting to replenish their second-round pick stash after trading six second-rounders in the Bradley Beal trade. Todd was part of the Beal trade from the Washington Wizards. He played six games for the Wizards last season and spent the majority of his time with the Capital City Go-Go in the NBA G League.

Isaiah Todd is a former five-star recruit in high school but did not go to college. He signed for the NBA G League Ignite Team in 2020 and was the 31st overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. The Memphis Grizzlies now have 17 players under contract, which means several players are fighting for roster spots.

Memphis Grizzlies offseason moves so far

The Memphis Grizzlies will have a totally different look to start the 2023-24 NBA season. Ja Morant is out of the lineup as he serves his 25-game suspension for brandishing a gun on social media for the second time.

Some of the new Grizzlies players next season include Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose. Smart fills in for Morant in the first 25 games, while Rose returns home to Memphis where he played college basketball. The former MVP will likely be the main backup point guard.

Memphis also parted ways with Dillon Brooks, who was signed by the Houston Rockets in free agency. They did acquire Josh Christopher as part of the sign-and-trade, while trading Tyus Jones to the Washington Wizards as part of the Marcus Smart deal.

Phoenix Suns offseason moves

Bradley Beal was acquired by the Phoenix Suns this offseason

The Phoenix Suns made one of the biggest trades of the summer when they acquired Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards for a package involving Chris Paul. The Suns are looking to win their first NBA championship, and new owner Mat Ishbia is not messing around.

With four players putting them over the salary cap already, the Suns had no other choice but to sign veterans on minimum deals. They brought back Josh Okogie and Damion Lee, while also signing free agents such as Keita Bates-Diop, Chimezie Metu, Drew Eubanks, Eric Gordon and Yuta Watanabe.

However, they did lose Torrey Craig to the Chicago Bulls and Jock Landale to the Houston Rockets. Rotation players such as Bismack Biyombo, Terrence Ross and T.J. Warren remain unsigned.

