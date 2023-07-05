What is Memphis Grizzlies Summer League schedule? Dates, venue and more

Over a two-week period, the Memphis Grizzlies Summer League schedule includes a handful of games in Salt Lake City (July 3-6) and Las Vegas (July 7-17), respectively.

After their victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in their opening game in Salt Lake City, the Grizzlies will square off with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the No.2 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren.

After that, they will take on the hosts Utah Jazz on Thursday, July 6, before travelling to Las Vegas for (at least) another four games.

Here is the full Memphis Grizzlies Summer League schedule for this two-week period:

Memphis Grizzlies Summer League Schedule

NBA2K24 SUMMER LEAGUE 2023 (LAS VEGAS) Date Opponent Time (CT) Time (PT) Site TV Saturday, July 8 Chicago Bulls 6 p.m. 4 p.m. Cox Pavilion NBA TV Monday, July 10 Cleveland Cavaliers 5 p.m. 3 p.m. Cox Pavilion ESPNews Wednesday, July 12 Los Angeles Clippers 2:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. Cox Pavilion NBA TV Friday, July 14 Los Angeles Lakers 9:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Thomas & Mack NBA TV

2023 SALT LAKE CITY SUMMER LEAGUE (SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH) Date Opponent Time (CT) Time (MT) Site TV Monday, July 3 Philadelphia 76ers 6 p.m. 5 p.m. Delta Center League Pass Wednesday, July 5 Oklahoma City Thunder 6 p.m. 5 p.m. Delta Center League Pass Thursday, July 6 Utah Jazz 8 p.m. 7 p.m. Delta Center League Pass

The Memphis Grizzlies summer league schedule will see the franchise open their NBA Summer League 2023 against the Chicago Bulls at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 8, at the Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

Memphis Grizzlies summer league schedule will also feature contests against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 10 (NBA TV) and the Los Angeles Clippers at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 (ESPNews), at Cox Pavilion.

After an one-day break, the Memphis Grizzlies summer league schedule includes a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14, at the Thomas & Mack Center (NBA TV). If they reach the Championship Round, two or three more games will be added to the Memphis Grizzlies' Summer League schedule.

Grizzlies 76ers Basketball

Memphis Grizzlies Summer League roster for Salt Lake City and Las Vegas tournaments

The Memphis Grizzlies have one of the most loaded summer league rosters of any team across the NBA with returning players like Kenneth Lofton Jr., Jake LaRavia and David Roddy. The Grizzlies also brought in GG Jackson during June's draft, who could thrive in the style of play we see in these types of events.

4 - Timmy Allen

15 - Manny Bates

44 - Tarik Biberovic

2 - Frankie Ferrari

0 - Jacob Gilyard

10 - Nathan Hoover

20 - Matthew Hurt

45 - GG Jackson

3 - Jake LaRavia

6 - Kenneth Lofton Jr.

8 - Aminu Mohammed

41 - Tariq Owens

21 - David Roddy

5 - Vince Williams Jr.

Another undrafted member of the 2022 class, Kenny Lofton Jr. showed how effective interior position can be. He had a 21-point, 13-rebound performance in the Grizzlies’ win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lofton Jr. bullied his way to the free-throw line for 10 attempts, while also dishing out four assists in a well-rounded effort.

The Grizzlies’ dominant fourth-quarter performance, where they outscored their opponents 26-15, lifted them to the 94-92 win over the Sixers in their opening game in the Salt Lake City tournament on Monday.

Grizzlies 76ers Basketball

Las Vegas Summer League Format

The 18th NBA 2K24 Summer League will showcase all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. Every team plays four games from July 7-14, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs and participating in the semifinals on Sunday, July 16, at 3 p.m. (ESPN) and 5 p.m. (ESPN2).

The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Monday, July 17, at 8 p.m. (ESPN). The four playoff teams will be determined by winning percentage in each team’s first four games.

The 26 teams that will not advance to the semi-finals and the championship game will play a fifth game on either Saturday, July 15 or Sunday, July 16.

