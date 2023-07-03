Philadelphia 76ers' Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

The Philadelphia 76ers are gearing up for their Summer League play. Equipped with an abundance of promising players, the Sixers are determined to make a ⁠ strong impact in both the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas summer exhibitions. ‍

The Summer League schedule tips off on Monday with a matchup between the Sixers and the Memphis Grizzlies. The team, coached by new head coach Nick Nurse as opposed to turning the duties over to an assistant coach, will face the Utah Jazz on Monday and the OKC Thunder on Thursday.

Get ready for a thrilling game on Saturday as the ⁠ Sixers clash with the New York Knicks in Las Vegas. Subsequently, they will go up against the Dallas Mavericks on July 10 and the Atlanta Hawks on July 13.

Let's take a closer look at the Philadelphia 76ers' Summer League roster. Packed with promising young players, this roster reflects the team's commitment to player development and future success.

What current players are on the Sixers' Summer League roster?

The Sixers' Summer League roster comprises a mix of rookies and young players aiming to make their mark in the NBA. Among the notable names on the roster are Jaden Springer, Louis King and Greg Brown III. These players have shown potential and will be eager to impress the coaching staff and secure a spot on the regular-season roster.

Additionally, the roster features several rookies, including Terquavion Smith, Elijah McCadden, Filip Petrusev, Ricky Council IV, Marcus Bagley, Bryce Griggs and Jordan Tucker. Each will be eager to display their skills and adapt to the professional level of play.

It's worth noting that Bryce Griggs will only participate in the games held in Salt Lake City. This provides him with an exceptional chance to exhibit his talents against a range of opponents ⁠ before the team's journey to Las Vegas for the Summer League there.

While prioritizing player development, the Summer League serves as a platform for evaluating ⁠ players and their potential impact on the future team performance of the coaching staff. As the team's new head coach, Nick Nurse will be closely observing the players' ⁠ performances, assessing their strengths, weaknesses and overall fit within the Sixers' system.

As the League progresses, the Sixers will be looking to build chemistry, develop individual skills and implement team strategies. To refine their game and adapt to the professional level, the ⁠ players will receive guidance and instruction from the coaching staff. ‌

The Summer League gives the Philadelphia 76ers an exciting prospect to demonstrate ⁠ their young talent and assess potential players for their regular-season lineup. This presents an occasion for players to develop their skills, leave an ⁠ imprint on others and continue their progress in a challenging setting.

With eager anticipation building among fans for the start of the NBA regular season, ⁠ there is much excitement surrounding what's to come for the Sixers.

