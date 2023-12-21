Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report (Dec. 21): Latest on Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose’s status

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. They will have their star Ja Morant back in the lineup. Morant made an impact with his glorious return from suspension, draining the game-winner and scoring 34 points. He will look to carry the Grizzlies to a second straight win.

Memphis need Morant, as they are lacking in depth once again. The injury report is lengthy for Memphis, especially at the guard position.

Marcus Smart will be out for Thursday’s game. He's listed as doubtful with a left foot sprain. It was expected that Smart could return, but his availability seems unlikely in the early morning injury reports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Derrick Rose will also be out against the Pacers. He's out with a hamstring injury and is considered week-to-week. His estimated return date is Dec. 26. Rose has not played since Dec. 15. He was averaging 18.9 minutes per game while Morant was suspended.

The injury list continues for Memphis. Luke Kennard has been ruled out with a knee injury. His estimated return date is Dec. 23.

The Memphis Grizzlies have struggled with injuries all season. Steven Adams is out with a right knee injury suffered in training camp. He underwent surgery and is out for the season.

Brandon Clarke will not make the lineup on Thursday. He's expected to return from an Achilles injury around the All-Star break in February.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Memphis Grizzlies looked like a different team with Morant back in the lineup. He rejuvenated the squad, and his late-game heroics gave the Grizzlies the clutch 115-113 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Memphis will be going for their second straight win. They have only won two straight games once this season. Memphis will hope that Morant can help turn things around for the team that sits 13th in the West with a 7-19 record.

He scored 34 points in the win on his comeback. Morant also boosted his teammates, as Jaren Jackson added 24 points, while Desmond Bane scored 21.

The Grizzlies are -4.5 favorites at home against Indiana’s top scoring offense in the league. The game should be high scoring, as the Pacers are 28th in defensive rating. Indiana has the top rated offense in the league. Memphis is last in the same stat, but that was without the high-flying Morant.