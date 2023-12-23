Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report (Dec. 23): Latest on Derrick Rose and Marcus Smart’s availability

The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled out Derrick Rose for their Saturday game against the Atlanta Hawks, while Marcus Smart’s status is doubtful. Rose will be out for the fourth straight game as he is dealing with a left hamstring strain. The former MVP is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks.

Smart, meanwhile, hasn’t seen action since spraining his left ankle in the first quarter of the game against the LA Lakers on Nov. 14. The former longtime Boston Celtics captain played just eight minutes and didn’t return to finish the game.

The injuries to Rose and Smart badly hampered the Grizzlies, forcing coach Taylor Jenkins to rely on youngsters Jacob Gilyard and Vince Williams Jr. Jenkins also asked Desmond Bane to have more playmaking duties besides being the team’s best scorer.

Ja Morant’s return is much anticipated considering Memphis’ depleted backcourt rotation. The two-time All-Star promptly delivered and led the Grizzlies to back-to-back wins.

What happened to Derrick Rose and Marcus Smart?

Derrick Rose started at point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 15 against the Houston Rockets. He left after just eight minutes due to a left hamstring injury. “D-Rose” finished with three points, two rebounds and one assist.

A day later, the Grizzlies announced that the former MVP is dealing with a strain and will be considered week to week. At the very least, Rose will be shelved for several games.

Marcus Smart suffered a nasty left ankle sprain against the LA Lakers on Nov. 14. The injury was severe enough for the point guard had to wear a boot while rehabilitating. On Dec. 13, he reportedly joined the Grizzlies in 5-on-5 scrimmages.

Coach Taylor Jenkins, a few days ago, told the media that Smart has been doing well in his workouts. The Memphis Grizzlies upgraded him to doubtful on Thursday but continued to keep him out. He has now missed 15 straight games since the said injury.

Jenkins hoped that Marcus Smart would be available on Saturday. The team’s training staff will closely monitor him and likely make a game-time decision regarding his status.

Derrick Rose and Marcus Smart stats vs Atlanta Hawks

In 32 games against the Atlanta Hawks, Derrick Rose averaged 19.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Marcus Smart has averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 20 games versus the Hawks.