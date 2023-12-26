Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report (Dec. 26): Latest on Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose’s status

The Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) are on a three-game win streak, with all those victories coming without Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose. Memphis’ resurgence can be credited to Ja Morant’s return to the team after missing the first 25 games of the season because of a suspension.

The Grizzlies acquired Smart in the summer to bolster their defense. After starting the first 11 games of the season, the former Defensive Player of the Year has missed 17 straight games. Smart sustained a left foot sprain against the LA Lakers on Nov. 14. He was expected to miss three to five weeks at the time, but it has already been more than that.

Smart is expected to return soon and is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. If he does make a return, he will probably be on a strict minutes restriction. With Morant now back in the lineup, it will be fascinating to see Smart in the backcourt alongside the high-flying guard.

It’s probably safe to say that no player’s career has been derailed as much as Derrick Rose’s due to injuries in the recent past. After winning the MVP in 2011, Rose has consistently dealt with injuries, and it’s common for fans to question his playing status on a nightly basis. According to ESPN, Rose is out for Tuesday’s game with a hamstring injury.

Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke have been out the whole season and aren’t expected to be back anytime soon. Luke Kennard has also been ruled out for Tuesday with a knee injury.

Memphis Grizzlies undefeated since Ja Morant’s return

It has only been three games since Ja Morant returned to action for the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis, who were down 6-19 at the time, has resuscitated its sinking campaign behind some great basketball from the two-time All-Star. Morant had 30 points and 11 assists in a 125-119 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

When asked to rate how his season has gone so far, Morant said:

“A 10. We won. That’s what we shoot for, that’s what we play for.”

He further added that the Memphis Grizzlies are at their best when people doubt them.

"I’ve pretty much been here, so I know what type of team we can have and what type of noise we can make in this league,” Morant said. “We didn’t start how we wanted to, but we’re where we need to be. We’re hungry and people are doubting us. That’s when we are at our best.”