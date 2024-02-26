Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report (February 26): Latest update on Marcus Smart and Scotty Pippen Jr.'s returns 

The Memphis Grizzlies injury report hasn't seen much improvement all season long. The trend continues ahead of their home game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Grizzlies have six players on their injury report, including Marcus Smart and Scotty Pippen Jr. Smart has been out since Jan. 10 with a finger injury. Meanwhile, Pippen has been out since Feb. 12 with a bulging disc in his lower back.

The other absentees are Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, John Konchar and Brandon Clarke. Bane has had an ankle injury since Jan. 13 with an ankle sprain and is weeks away from his return.

Morant is out with a shoulder injury and won't return for the season. Clarke is recovering from surgery to repair his Achilles Tendon and is out indefinitely. Konchar has a thumb sprain, which he sustained on Friday during the Memphis Grizzlies-LA Clippers game. He's likeliest to return soon.

Amid their injuries, the Grizzlies haven't moved out of the lottery spots. A postseason spot seemed a gettable result when Morant returned from a 25-game suspension, but he sustained the shoulder injury nine games into his season.

The Grizzlies are reeling in 13th with a 20-37 record, seemingly prepared to end its season in April.

Here's the Memphis Grizzlies' injury report as of Feb. 26:

Player Status Injury Desmond Bane Out Left ankle sprain Brandon Clarke Out Left Achilles tendon repair Jon Konchar Out Left thumb sprain Ja Morant Out Right shoulder labral repair Scotty Pippen Jr. Out Disc bulge lumbar Marcus Smart Out Right ring finger central slip tear

What happened to Memphis Grizzlies guards Marcus Smart and Scotty Pippen Jr.?

Marcus Smart injured himself on Jan. 9 during the Memphis Gizzlies-Dallas Mavericks game. Smart was enjoying one of his better outings, having scored 23 points and grabbed four rebounds, shooting 9 of 16, including 4 of 8 from 3 in 21 minutes. While celebrating his last 3-pointer, Smart noticed his ring finger had been dislocated.

He exited the game and thought it wasn't a long-term issue. However, MRIs revealed he had a central slip tear, which resulted in him missing six weeks.

Meanwhile, Scotty Pippen Jr., who played eight games with the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 assists on 48/57/71 splits, is out because of a bulging disc in his lower back. H

He was initially ruled out because of a lower back soreness issue, which turned out to be a serious ailment, causing him to miss at least three weeks.

When will Marcus Smart and Scotty Pippen Jr. return for the Memphis Grizzlies?

The latest injury update for Marcus Smart and Scotty Pippen Jr. is that the former will be re-evaluated in three weeks, while the latter is out for at least another week. Smart's update came Thursday, while Pippen's was announced on Feb. 16.

The Memphis Grizzlies have discovered a hidden talent in Vince Williams Jr. in the point guard position amid these injuries. He's expected to continue starting next to Luke Kennard until one of Smart or Pippen returns to the fold.