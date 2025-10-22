Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report: Final Updates on Ja Morant, Zach Edey and Five Injured Players vs. Pelicans (Oct. 22)

The Memphis Grizzlies are staring at another injury-riddled start to a new season. Ahead of Wednesday's season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis has ruled out five players. Nevertheless, the list, fortunately for the Grizzlies, doesn't include star Ja Morant.

Morant was sidelined during the preseason due to an ankle injury, but is cleared for Wednesday's game. Meanwhile, Zach Edey remains sidelined, along with Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Vince Williams Jr.

Edey underwent surgery on his left ankle in September, and it will take multiple weeks to return. Clarke is recovering from an arthroscopic procedure on his knee in September and could be out for at least two weeks. The Grizzlies announced on Monday that Jerome will join the injury list for four weeks with a high-grade calf strain.

Pippen Jr. underwent a sesamoidectomy on Tuesday and will take 12 weeks to recover. Williams Jr. is day-to-day with a nagging heel injury that forced him in and out of the lineup during preseason.

Memphis Grizzlies desperately need everyone healthy to compete in stacked West

The Memphis Grizzlies rose to the top of the West standings for a couple of seasons in 2022 and 2023. However, since then, injuries have limited the team's ceiling. Ja Morant, in particular, wasn't able to stay on the floor due to suspensions and health.

Memphis lost star power this offseason after Desmond Bane's departure, putting more onus on Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. to stay available and produce at an All-Star caliber level. They were once regarded as one of the best emerging young cores, but are nowhere near the reigning champions, the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets, who have seemingly leapfrogged those conversations.

For once, Memphis has the chance to prove doubters wrong as an underfavored team in the stacked Western Conference. While losing Bane was a significant hit, in some ways, it was needed, considering the Grizzlies weren't finding much success with their big three.

Now, with veterans like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the locker room, a healthy Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Memphis Grizzlies will look forward to having a relatively stable year.

