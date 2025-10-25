Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report: Ja Morant update, KCP doubtful and 5 Players Sidelined From Pacers game (Oct. 25)

The Memphis Grizzlies cross swords against the Indiana Pacers on the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday. Ja Morant and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suited up for the Grizzlies during their confidence-shattering 146-114 blowout loss against the Miami Heat on Friday.Morant and Caldwell-Pope were questionable ahead of Friday's contest owing to left ankle soreness and right ankle soreness, respectively. The duo played through pain, but their valiant effort didn't yield a desired outcome for Memphis.The quick turnaround might prompt the Grizzlies' medical team to rest Ja Morant and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to prioritize their long-term health. The duo's availability for the Pacers game remains uncertain as Memphis is expected to release the injury report early on Saturday.Damichael Cole @DamichaelCLINKJa Morant was asked if he’s playing tomorrow. “We’ll see.” I asked if he wants to play tomorrow against the Pacers. “I want to play every night. Every day of the week.”Morant and Caldwell-Pope didn't play heavy minutes on Friday, as the game turned out to be a one-sided affair in favor of Miami. Morant clocked 22 minutes while the two-time NBA champion was on the court for 23 minutes. The lighter workload on Friday could open the door for both players to take the court on Saturday. Morant even hinted that he will be ready to lead the troops against the Pacers.Meanwhile, five players are confirmed to sit out from the Memphis Grizzlies' encounter against last year's finalists. Brandon Clarke (right knee surgery recovery), Zach Edey (left ankle surgery recovery), Ty Jerome (right calf strain), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery) and Vince Williams Jr. (right heel soreness) missed the team's previous two games and will continue to remain sidelined.How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers?The Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers game will take place on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).The Grizzlies vs. Pacers game will be broadcast live on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website.