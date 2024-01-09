Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report (Jan. 9): Latest on Derrick Rose, Jaren Jackson Jr's status

Derrick Rose will not see action for the Memphis Grizzlies when they take on the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Rose is ruled out due to a hamstring injury. ESPN reported that Rose is listed as "week-to-week", which means the Grizzlies are tracking the progress of his recovery every week.

Derrick Rose's absence means the Grizzlies will be without their two star point guards, as Ja Morant will sit out the rest of the season due to a labral tear in his right shoulder. Also ruled out for the game are Brandon Clarke (Achilles tendon) and Steven Adams (knee). Clarke will only return after the All-Star break.

Santi Aldama could also miss the game between the Grizzlies and the Mavericks, as he's listed as "doubtful."

Jaren Jackson Jr., meanwhile, is listed as questionable, although he started for the Grizzlies when they beat the Phoenix Suns. Both Aldama and Jackson have knee contusions.

What happened to Derrick Rose, Jaren Jackson Jr.?

Derrick Rose felt tightness in his left hamstring during the Grizzlies' Dec. 15 game against the Houston Rockets, which was later revealed to be a strain.

Meanwhile, Jackson seemingly injured his knee during the Grizzlies' recent outing against the Suns, but he played through it and enjoyed a stellar game.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s stats vs Phoenix Suns

Playing center, Jaren Jackson, a natural power forward, put up 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting, 10 rebounds, six assists and one block to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a stunning 121-115 win against the Phoenix Suns without Ja Morant.

Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane also stepped up in Morant's absence, chipping in with 25 and 23 points, respectively.

Smart played an impressive all-around game, tallying six rebounds, eight assist and three steals, and so did Bane, who had five rebounds, five assists, one steal and a block.

When will Derrick Rose, Jaren Jackson Jr. return?

There's no timetable for when Derrick Rose could return to the court for the Grizzlies.

While the waiting game continues, Smart and Bane will continue to take charge in the guard positions for the Grizzlies now that Morant is ruled out of the season. Meanwhile, Jackson, who has yet to miss a game this season, will see that streak getting snapped if he sits out due to his knee injury.

However, it's also possible that the Grizzlies could clear Jackson against the Mavericks, which means a chance to match his stellar output against the Suns.