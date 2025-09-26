Memphis Grizzlies Injury Update: Ja Morant's teammate Brandon Clarke set to miss opening game after knee surgery

  • home icon
By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 26, 2025 21:51 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Ja Morant's teammate Brandon Clarke set to miss opening game after knee surgery - Source: Imagn

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has been dealt an injury blow ahead of the new season. Memphis announced on Friday that Clarke will undergo an arthroscopic procedure to address knee synovitis, which he suffered during offseason training.

Clarke is set to be reevaluated in six weeks and is expected to make a full recovery, with a timeline not given by Memphis. The 29-year-old missed the final month of last season with a posterior cruciate ligament sprain, which fully healed without surgery.

On March 4, 2023, against the Denver Nuggets, Clarke suffered a torn left Achilles tendon. The injury ended his 2022-23 season and also caused him to miss a large portion of the following season during rehab.

Last season, he averaged 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Additionally, he shot 62.1% from the field and 70.1% from the charity stripe.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey revealed

The Memphis Grizzlies on Friday gave further updates on their injury report. They disclosed that center Zach Edey, with an ankle injury, and forward Jaren Jackson Jr., with a toe injury, are set to miss six to nine weeks and four to six weeks, respectively.

Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 and Zach Edey #14 of the Memphis Grizzlies react after a foul was called against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on November 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Edey re-sprained his left ankle during an offseason workout. It was revealed that he had excessive ligamentous laxity in the affected ankle and a decision was made for him to undergo surgery to stabilize the ankle.

Jackson Jr., on the other hand, underwent a procedure to repair a turf toe injury in his right foot. He has been cleared to ramp up basketball activities. Early this year, he suffered a Grade-2 left ankle sprain and in past seasons, he has had knee and foot injury challenges.

Memphis finished last season with a 48-34 record. The pre-season begins with a game against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 6, followed by a game against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 8.

