  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Memphis Grizzlies Summer League 2025 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

Memphis Grizzlies Summer League 2025 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Jun 29, 2025 07:07 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Memphis Grizzlies Summer League 2025 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule - Source: Imagn

The Memphis Grizzlies will be looking to hunt for potential stars and key pieces as they compete in the 2025 Summer League. They will play in the Salt Lake City Summer League in Utah before going against the bigger competition in the Las Vegas Summer League next month.

Ad

The Grizzlies will look to show their youthful core in the Summer League games, led by their three rookies picked at the NBA draft. Memphis picked Cedric Coward at the 11th spot, Javon Small at the 48th spot and Jahmai Mashack at the 59th spot to make this year's rookie class.

For the four rookies, the Summer League will be a platform to show their worth to the Grizzlies, who got swept by the reigning NBA champions, the OKC Thunder, in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Grizzlies could be on the lookout for someone who could create an instant impact for the team alongside All-Stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. The team is also gunning for a bench piece to create more depth.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here is their current Summer League roster composition.

Memphis Grizzlies Summer League 2025 Roster

The Memphis Grizzlies have yet to announce their full roster, but there are already some players locked to be in their Summer League team for the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas showcases. It included all three rookies and some undrafted players.

Ad
PlayerPosition
Ace BaldwinGuard
Cedric CowardGuard
Aaron EstradaGuard
Jahmai MashackGuard
Zyon PullinGuard
Javon SmallGuard
Ad

The team is expected to announce the full roster in the coming days as they zero in on reinforcing their lineups with formidable talent to compete in the Summer League.

Memphis Grizzlies Summer League 2025 schedule

The Grizzlies will face the reigning champions Thunder to start their Summer League schedule in Salt Lake City, before going against the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers. In Las Vegas, they will face the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks.

Ad

Games will be held almost every day of the two-week league, so teams are expected to field different lineup combinations to share minutes among their players.

DateTimeMatchup
July 56 p.m.Grizzlies vs Thunder
July 78 p.m.Grizzlies vs Jazz
July 86 p.m.Grizzlies vs 76ers
July 113 p.m.Grizzlies vs Celtics
July 129:30 p.m.Grizzlies vs Blazers
July 159:30 p.m.Grizzlies vs Warriors
July 175 p.m.Grizzlies vs Hawks

The team will then evaluate who impressed most in the Summer League and perhaps insert into their roster for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications