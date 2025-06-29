Memphis Grizzlies Summer League 2025 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies will be looking to hunt for potential stars and key pieces as they compete in the 2025 Summer League. They will play in the Salt Lake City Summer League in Utah before going against the bigger competition in the Las Vegas Summer League next month.

The Grizzlies will look to show their youthful core in the Summer League games, led by their three rookies picked at the NBA draft. Memphis picked Cedric Coward at the 11th spot, Javon Small at the 48th spot and Jahmai Mashack at the 59th spot to make this year's rookie class.

For the four rookies, the Summer League will be a platform to show their worth to the Grizzlies, who got swept by the reigning NBA champions, the OKC Thunder, in the first round of the playoffs last season.

The Grizzlies could be on the lookout for someone who could create an instant impact for the team alongside All-Stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. The team is also gunning for a bench piece to create more depth.

Here is their current Summer League roster composition.

Memphis Grizzlies Summer League 2025 Roster

The Memphis Grizzlies have yet to announce their full roster, but there are already some players locked to be in their Summer League team for the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas showcases. It included all three rookies and some undrafted players.

Player Position Ace Baldwin Guard Cedric Coward Guard Aaron Estrada Guard Jahmai Mashack Guard Zyon Pullin Guard Javon Small Guard

The team is expected to announce the full roster in the coming days as they zero in on reinforcing their lineups with formidable talent to compete in the Summer League.

Memphis Grizzlies Summer League 2025 schedule

The Grizzlies will face the reigning champions Thunder to start their Summer League schedule in Salt Lake City, before going against the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers. In Las Vegas, they will face the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks.

Games will be held almost every day of the two-week league, so teams are expected to field different lineup combinations to share minutes among their players.

Date Time Matchup July 5 6 p.m. Grizzlies vs Thunder July 7 8 p.m. Grizzlies vs Jazz July 8 6 p.m. Grizzlies vs 76ers July 11 3 p.m. Grizzlies vs Celtics July 12 9:30 p.m. Grizzlies vs Blazers July 15 9:30 p.m. Grizzlies vs Warriors July 17 5 p.m. Grizzlies vs Hawks

The team will then evaluate who impressed most in the Summer League and perhaps insert into their roster for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

