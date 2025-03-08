  • home icon
  Basketball
  NBA
  Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 7) | 2024-25 NBA season

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 7) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 08, 2025 02:05 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score for Mar. 7 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Memphis Grizzlies took on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, the third meeting between the two teams this season. A win by the Grizzlies would give them a 2-1 series lead against the injury-riddled team. Without Jaren Jackson Jr., Taylor Jenkins looked to lean more on Ja Morant and Desmond Bane against their hosts.

Dallas rudely welcomed Memphis with a gritty performance in the first quarter to lead 31-22. Seldom-used guard Brandon Williams dropped 11 points and three assists to lead the Mavericks. Naji Marshall contributed six points and four rebounds to help the Mavs take the early lead.

The Grizzlies bounced back in the second quarter behind Morant, Bane and Vince Williams Jr. They edged the Mavericks 28-22 to cut the deficit 53-50 at halftime.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Santi Aldama442
Jaylen Wells520
Zach Edey270
Ja Morant733
Desmond Bane8103
Brandon Clarke711
GG Jackson320
Luke Kennard002
Vince Williams Jr.1011
Scotty Pippen Jr.411
Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Naji Marshall10100
Kessler Edwards801
Klay Thompson631
Dante Exum010
Max Christie231
Caleb Martin022
Dwight Powell021
Spencer Dinwiddie1001
Brandon Williams1753
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Edited by Michael Macasero
