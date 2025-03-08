Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 7) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Memphis Grizzlies took on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, the third meeting between the two teams this season. A win by the Grizzlies would give them a 2-1 series lead against the injury-riddled team. Without Jaren Jackson Jr., Taylor Jenkins looked to lean more on Ja Morant and Desmond Bane against their hosts.

Dallas rudely welcomed Memphis with a gritty performance in the first quarter to lead 31-22. Seldom-used guard Brandon Williams dropped 11 points and three assists to lead the Mavericks. Naji Marshall contributed six points and four rebounds to help the Mavs take the early lead.

The Grizzlies bounced back in the second quarter behind Morant, Bane and Vince Williams Jr. They edged the Mavericks 28-22 to cut the deficit 53-50 at halftime.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Santi Aldama 4 4 2 Jaylen Wells 5 2 0 Zach Edey 2 7 0 Ja Morant 7 3 3 Desmond Bane 8 10 3 Brandon Clarke 7 1 1 GG Jackson 3 2 0 Luke Kennard 0 0 2 Vince Williams Jr. 10 1 1 Scotty Pippen Jr. 4 1 1

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Naji Marshall 10 10 0 Kessler Edwards 8 0 1 Klay Thompson 6 3 1 Dante Exum 0 1 0 Max Christie 2 3 1 Caleb Martin 0 2 2 Dwight Powell 0 2 1 Spencer Dinwiddie 10 0 1 Brandon Williams 17 5 3

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

