Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 1, 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) and the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) will go toe-to-toe on Friday, December 1. Memphis has been struggling this season, as they navigate injuries and suspensions, leaving them with one of the worst records in the NBA and no clear path back to contention.

The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, have continued to be one of the better offensive teams in the league. The backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving has been exceptional. However, the team's defense is a cause for concern, especially if they wish to be a playoff contender.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Game details, prediction and betting tips | Dec. 1, 2023

Teams: Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) and Dallas Mavericks (11-6)

Date and Time: December 1, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are without Steven Adams, Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart, and potentially Xavier Tillman. With so many injuries, it's no surprise Taylor Jenkins' team has struggled to begin the season.

The Dallas Mavericks could have a full-strength roster available to them. However, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are both questionable to start the day. Nevertheless, the Grizzlies will likely struggle to contain Dallas' offensive firepower. Doncic has been operating at an MVP level this season and should be too much for Memphis to handle in their current situation.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Projected starting lineups

The Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup could look like this: Derrick Rose, Desmond Bane, David Rody, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bismack Biyombo.

Without Marcus Smart, Ja Morant, and Steven Adams, the Grizzlies are missing three high-level players who can impact the game in multiple positive ways. Whether they can turn things around once Morant returns will remain to be seen.

The Dallas Mavericks starting lineup could look like this: Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Grant Williams, Dereck Lively II.

Doncic and Irving headline this Mavericks team. Their ball-handling, playmaking, and scoring make them one of the most fearsome backcourts in the league.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Betting tips

Kyrie Irving has scored over 26.5 points in five of his last 10 games. Against the Grizzlies, he's a -120 to make it six in eleven and -105 on the under. Given the Grizzlies' recent struggles, Irving is likely confident of making an impact.

Bismack Biyombo has secured more than 7.5 rebounds in five of his last 10 games. The Grizzlies big man is -143 on the over and +104 on the under for his upcoming game against Dallas.

Luka Doncic has dished out over 7.5 assists in six of his last 10 games. He's -140 on the over against Memphis and -138 on the under.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are heavy favorites to win their game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a -10 on the spread (-108) and -480 on the money line. Taylor Jenkins' team will struggle to keep pace with Dallas; the amount of injuries Memphis is currently dealing with is debilitating.

The Mavericks will be confident of adding to their win total and climbing the rankings in the Western Conference. However, their defense is still an issue that needs figuring out, otherwise, they will struggle to prove themselves as an elite contender.