  Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 5 | NBA 2024-25 season

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 5 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Apr 05, 2025 10:37 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 5 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Memphis Grizzlies take the road to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The game pits the Grizzlies (45-32), who are seventh in the Western Conference, against the Pistons (43-34), who are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Memphis has struggled in recent games, winning once in their last five matchups and dropping into the Play-In spots. Its last game was on Apr. 3, a 110-108 away win against the Miami Heat. Ja Morant recorded 30 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Desmond Bane added 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Detroit snapped its two-game losing run in a 117-105 away win against the Toronto Raptors. Tim Hardaway recorded 23 points and three rebounds, while Malik Beasely added 21 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Reports

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for April 5

The Grizzlies don't have an extensive injury list for the Pistons game.

The Grizzlies' complete injury report:

  • Clarke, Brandon Out - Right Knee; PCL Sprain
  • Pullin, Zyon Out - Right Patellar; Tendon Surgery Recovery
  • Williams Jr., Vince Out - Illness; Illness

Detroit Pistons injury report for April 5

The Pistons have a couple of players listed on their injury report. The most notable name is Cade Cunningham, ruled out due to a calf injury.

The Pistons' complete injury report:

  • Tobias Harris: Day-to-day - Achilles
  • Cade Cunningham: Out - Calf injury
  • Jaden Ivey: Out - Lower leg injury

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart for April 5

The Grizzlies are projected to go with the following lineup against the Pistons: Ja Morant (point guard), Desmond Bane (shooting guard), Jaylen Wells (small forward), Jaren Jackson Jr. (power forward) and Zach Edey (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Grizzlies' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Ja MorantDesmond BaneJaylen WellsJaren Jackson Jr.Zach Edey
Scotty Pippen Jr.Luke KennardVince Wiliams Jr.Santi AldamaJaren Jackson Jr.
Luke Kennard Cam SpencerJohn KoncharLamar StevensMarvin Bagley III
Yuki KawamuraVince Williams Jr.Luke Kennard GG JacksonJay Huff
Desmond Bane Jaylen Wells GG Jackson Vince Williams Jr.Santi Aldama
Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart for April 5

The Pistons are projected to go with the following starting five against the Grizzlies: Dennis Schroder (point guard), Tim Hardaway Jr. (shooting guard), Ausar Thompson (small forward), Simone Fontecchio (power forward) and Jalen Duren (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Pistons' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Cade CunninghamTim Hardaway Jr.Ausar ThompsonTobias HarrisJalen Duren
Dennis SchroderMalik BeasleyRonald Holland IISimone FontecchioIsaiah Stewart
Marcus SasserMarcus Sasser Tim Hardaway Jr. Lindy Waters IIIPaul Reed
Daniss JenkinsDennis Schroder Malik Beasley Ausar ThompsonTolu Smith
Jaden IveyLindy Waters III Simone Fontecchio Ronald Holland II-

The matchup is set for 7 p.m. ET and is broadcast live on FDSDET, FDSSE and NBA TV. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

