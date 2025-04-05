Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 5 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Memphis Grizzlies take the road to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The game pits the Grizzlies (45-32), who are seventh in the Western Conference, against the Pistons (43-34), who are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Memphis has struggled in recent games, winning once in their last five matchups and dropping into the Play-In spots. Its last game was on Apr. 3, a 110-108 away win against the Miami Heat. Ja Morant recorded 30 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Desmond Bane added 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Detroit snapped its two-game losing run in a 117-105 away win against the Toronto Raptors. Tim Hardaway recorded 23 points and three rebounds, while Malik Beasely added 21 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Reports

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for April 5

The Grizzlies don't have an extensive injury list for the Pistons game.

The Grizzlies' complete injury report:

Clarke, Brandon Out - Right Knee; PCL Sprain

Pullin, Zyon Out - Right Patellar; Tendon Surgery Recovery

Williams Jr., Vince Out - Illness; Illness

Detroit Pistons injury report for April 5

The Pistons have a couple of players listed on their injury report. The most notable name is Cade Cunningham, ruled out due to a calf injury.

The Pistons' complete injury report:

Tobias Harris: Day-to-day - Achilles

Cade Cunningham: Out - Calf injury

Jaden Ivey: Out - Lower leg injury

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart for April 5

The Grizzlies are projected to go with the following lineup against the Pistons: Ja Morant (point guard), Desmond Bane (shooting guard), Jaylen Wells (small forward), Jaren Jackson Jr. (power forward) and Zach Edey (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Grizzlies' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Ja Morant Desmond Bane Jaylen Wells Jaren Jackson Jr. Zach Edey Scotty Pippen Jr. Luke Kennard Vince Wiliams Jr. Santi Aldama Jaren Jackson Jr. Luke Kennard Cam Spencer John Konchar Lamar Stevens Marvin Bagley III Yuki Kawamura Vince Williams Jr. Luke Kennard GG Jackson Jay Huff Desmond Bane Jaylen Wells GG Jackson Vince Williams Jr. Santi Aldama

Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart for April 5

The Pistons are projected to go with the following starting five against the Grizzlies: Dennis Schroder (point guard), Tim Hardaway Jr. (shooting guard), Ausar Thompson (small forward), Simone Fontecchio (power forward) and Jalen Duren (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Pistons' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Cade Cunningham Tim Hardaway Jr. Ausar Thompson Tobias Harris Jalen Duren Dennis Schroder Malik Beasley Ronald Holland II Simone Fontecchio Isaiah Stewart Marcus Sasser Marcus Sasser Tim Hardaway Jr. Lindy Waters III Paul Reed Daniss Jenkins Dennis Schroder Malik Beasley Ausar Thompson Tolu Smith Jaden Ivey Lindy Waters III Simone Fontecchio Ronald Holland II -

The matchup is set for 7 p.m. ET and is broadcast live on FDSDET, FDSSE and NBA TV. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

