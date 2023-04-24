Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - April 24th, 2023 | Game 4, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies couldn’t survive their nine-point first quarter in Game 3 against the LA Lakers.

The fewest points in any quarter in the NBA this season was just too much to overcome despite Ja Morant’s dazzling 24-point fourth-quarter masterpiece.

After missing last year’s playoffs, Laker Nation was in full force on Saturday. Adding more spice to the game was Dillon Brooks’ comments about LeBron James after the Grizzlies’ 103-93 Game 2 victory without Morant.

Brooks played the role of a villain to the hilt and was booed relentlessly by the crowd every time he touched the ball. The crowd’s engagement only boosted the Lakers’ energy and all-out effort, scoring 35 first-quarter points.

The Memphis Grizzlies, however, showed resilience. They cut what was once a 29-point lead to just nine points on a few occasions in the final period. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins lauded his team’s fighting spirit but admitted that his team dug a hole too deep to come out.

Ja Morant looked hesitant in the first half but found his groove in the last two quarters. The LA Lakers should be wary about another Morant explosion in Game 4.

Anthony Davis bounced back from a disappointing Game 3 with 31 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals. AD is expected to put on another show on Monday night.

Where to watch

Game 4 of the series between the Memphis Grizzlies and LA Lakers will start at 10:00 PM ET. TNT will feature the game on national TV while Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Memphis will handle local coverage.

The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

Anthony Davis’ performance has been the barometer of the LA Lakers’ success against the Memphis Grizzlies. AD had his worst game of the series in Game 2 and the Lakers lost to the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies.

Davis finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and five blocks. He hit just 4-14 of his shots. AD was even outplayed by Xavier Tillman, a backup big of the Grizzlies.

The LA Lakers could have been up 3-0 in the series had it not been for Anthony Davis’ dud in Game 2.

In the Lakers’ two wins, Davis averaged 26.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 5 blocks. He shot 52.3% of his shots in their two decisive wins against the Grizzlies.

Game prediction

Spread: Lakers (-4.5)

Total (O/U): 220.5

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+160) vs. Lakers (-190)

The Memphis Grizzlies have proven to be a resilient bunch this season. When Ja Morant was suspended due to his gun-toting viral clip in Denver on Mar. 3, the Grizzlies lost two straight games.

With the Sacramento Kings nipping at their heels for the second seed in the Western Conference, Memphis went 6-1 before Morant returned.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife "That boy is good...when great players get it going, there's nothing you can do."



LeBron on Ja Morant scoring 22 STRAIGHT POINTS in the 4th quarter. Ja finished with 45 PTS, 13 AST, 9 REB, 6 3PT in the loss.

"That boy is good...when great players get it going, there's nothing you can do."LeBron on Ja Morant scoring 22 STRAIGHT POINTS in the 4th quarter. Ja finished with 45 PTS, 13 AST, 9 REB, 6 3PT in the loss. https://t.co/yopyXU5tNe

The Memphis Grizzlies also beat the LA Lakers with their backs against the wall in Game 2. Monday night will be Memphis’ biggest game of the season and they’re not going down easily. They may even eke out a win against the favored Lakers.

Memphis Grizzlies 110, LA Lakers 100

