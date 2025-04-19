Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for 2025 NBA Playoffs first round

The Memphis Grizzlies secured the eighth seed on Friday, dominating the Dallas Mavericks to book a date against the top seed, OKC Thunder, in the first round of the playoffs. The Grizzlies will be entering the game as heavy underdogs, as the Thunder have secured the best record in the league.

The Thunder have been a dominant force this season with their roster led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, alongside All-Star Jalen Williams and complementary pieces Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort and Isiah Hartenstein.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies are expected to lean on Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., whose squad once reached the top two spots in the Western Conference for a few stretches this season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder Head-to-Head

The Memphis Grizzlies and the OKC Thunder have a long history against each other, going back over a decade when they were rivals in the West. Back then, the Thunder were still bannered by Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, while the Grizzlies were headlined by Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol.

The two teams have played 109 regular-season games, in which the Thunder have won an overwhelming 74 games, while the Grizzlies have only won 35.

The Grizzlies are entering their 14th playoff appearance in history, while the Thunder will be on their 12th postseason trip since being in OKC.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder Season Stats

The eight-seed Memphis Grizzlies and the top-seed OKC Thunder are separated by 20 wins. The Thunder boast a 68-14 record after the regular season, while the Grizzlies are 48-34 after 82 games.

The Thunder is fourth in the league in scoring, putting up 120.5 points per game. Their defense, meanwhile, is their calling card, holding opponents to just 107.6 points, the third-best in the league.

They are also 11th in rebounding with 44.8 boards per game, while tallying 26.9 assists per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

Memphis is ranked second in the league in terms of scoring with 121.7 points per outing, but they give up the 24th most points per game with 116.9.

The Grizzlies are a good rebounding squad, gobbling up 47.3 rebounds per game, the second highest in the league, while assisting 28.4 times per game, the eighth-best in the NBA.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder Last 5 Games

The Thunder have been dominant against the Grizzlies. as they have beaten Memphis in their last nine outings, including a four-game sweep in the regular season this year.

In fact, the Grizzlies haven't won against the Thunder since Dec. 7, 2022.

Here is a rundown of their last four matchups:

Thunder def. Grizzlies 125-104 | March 27, 2025

Thunder def. Grizzlies 120-103 | March 5, 2025

Thunder def. Grizzlies 125-112 | Feb. 8, 2025

Thunder def. Grizzlies 130-106 | Dec. 29, 2024

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder 2025 NBA Playoffs First Round Schedule

Game 1 of the Thunder-Grizzlies series starts on Sunday noon, Apr. 20, at the Paycom Center.

The second game will be on Tuesday, Apr. 22, at 6:30 PM Eastern time at the same venue.

As the series swings to Memphis, Game 3 will happen on Thursday, Apr. 24, at 8:30 PM before going into Game 4 on Saturday, Apr. 26, at 2:30 PM.

If necessary, Game 5 will be on Apr. 28, at OKC, while Game 6 will be in Memphis on May 1. Game 7 would be in OKC on May 3.

