Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 22) | Game 2, 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies took on the OKC Thunder on Tuesday in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series. After suffering an embarrassing 131-80 loss on Sunday, the Grizzlies hoped to put on a more competitive showing.

The Grizzlies started worse in Game 2 than in the series opener. They again had trouble solving the Thunder's suffocating defense to trail 32-17 after 12 minutes. Memphis also had no answer to Oklahoma's efficiency in attacking the paint.

Ja Morant and Co. finally showed better fight in the second quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Scotty Pippen Jr. stepped up to give Morant a hand. Still, they lost the period 38-35 to face a 70-52 deficit at halftime.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaren Jackson Jr. 9 4 0 Zach Edey 4 4 1 Ja Morant 12 2 2 Desmond Bane 9 5 2 Scotty Pippen Jr. 7 2 1 Marvin Bagley III 0 1 0 Santi Aldama 7 3 0 John Konchar 0 1 0 Luke Kennard 4 2 2

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 12 6 0 Jalen Williams 12 0 2 Isaiah Hartenstein 4 5 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 12 3 5 Luguentz Dort 6 3 0 Jaylin Williams 0 1 0 Alex Caruso 8 3 2 Isaiah Joe 5 3 2 Aaron Wiggins 8 0 0 Cason Wallace 3 1 1

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

