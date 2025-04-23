Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 22) | Game 2, 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 23, 2025 01:07 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score for Game 2 on Apr. 22. [photo: Imagn]

The Memphis Grizzlies took on the OKC Thunder on Tuesday in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series. After suffering an embarrassing 131-80 loss on Sunday, the Grizzlies hoped to put on a more competitive showing.

Ad

The Grizzlies started worse in Game 2 than in the series opener. They again had trouble solving the Thunder's suffocating defense to trail 32-17 after 12 minutes. Memphis also had no answer to Oklahoma's efficiency in attacking the paint.

Ja Morant and Co. finally showed better fight in the second quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Scotty Pippen Jr. stepped up to give Morant a hand. Still, they lost the period 38-35 to face a 70-52 deficit at halftime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaren Jackson Jr.940
Zach Edey441
Ja Morant1222
Desmond Bane952
Scotty Pippen Jr.721
Marvin Bagley III010
Santi Aldama730
John Konchar010
Luke Kennard422
Ad

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Chet Holmgren1260
Jalen Williams1202
Isaiah Hartenstein452
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1235
Luguentz Dort630
Jaylin Williams010
Alex Caruso832
Isaiah Joe532
Aaron Wiggins800
Cason Wallace311
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications